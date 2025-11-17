Jets’ Kris Boyd In 'Good' Condition After Shooting: Report
The New York Jets organization got some horrible news on Sunday.
Jets defensive back Kris Boyd was shot early Sunday morning in Manhattan outside of the Sei Less restaurant on West 38th Street. The New York Post's Joe Marino, Jorge Fitz-Gibbon, and Kirsten Fleming were first to report the unfortunate news.
"New York Jets cornerback Kris Boyd was shot and critically wounded in Midtown early Sunday morning and is now clinging to life at Bellevue Hospital, police and sources said," Marino, Fitz-Gibbon, and Fleming reported. "The shooting took place on West 38th Street near Seventh Avenue shortly after 2 a.m., according to police, who did not identify Boyd as the victim. However, sources said it was the 29-year-old NFL cornerback."
Later in the day, the New York Post's Alex Oliveira shared a positive update that defensive back is now in "good condition" from Boyd's "best pal," Ernest Quander.
Kris Boyd is now is "good condition"
"New York Jets cornerback Kris Boyd is in 'good condition' after being shot twice in the gut outside a celeb hotspot in Midtown Manhattan, his best pal told The Post," Oliveira said. "'He’s all good right now. He’s in good condition. He’s doing real good,' said Ernest Quander, one of Boyd’s closest friends from his days playing ball at the University of Texas."
On Sunday, the Jets released a brief statement, as shared by ESPN's Rich Cimini.
"We are aware of the situation involving Kris Boyd and will have no further comment at this time," the Jets said, as shared by Cimini.
Unsurprisingly, the news led to messages on social media from teammates, including Jermaine Johnson II and Harrison Phillips.
"Everybody please send prayers to my brother and teammate Kris Boyd and his family!!! Lord please hold your healing hand over Kris and guide him back to health and safety. Lord I ask that you please just get him through this safely. In your name, Amen," Johnson wrote.
"Father God, we come to you right now, asking for your healing power over KB. You are a God of miracles. Lord, place your mighty hand on him as he fights lord God. Guide every doctor, nurse, and surgeon who touches him lord. Give his family strength! Kris is a fighter and we’re all here for him, Phillips wrote.
It was a bad day for the franchise on Sunday. As more information is announced, we will provide it here.
More NFL: Jets Urged To Bench Justin Fields After Patriots Loss