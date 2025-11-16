Jets Urged To Bench Justin Fields After Patriots Loss
The New York Jets have played 10 games so far this season and Justin Fields has started all but one of them.
The only game Fields didn't start was the Week 3 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers because he missed the contest due to a concussion. Outside of that, Fields has started every other game so far this season. He was benched in the Week 7 loss against the Carolina Panthers, but came back strong with his best performance of the season in Week 8 against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Fields' numbers weren't great in Week 10, but the Jets were able to come out on top over the Cleveland Browns. Now, the Jets are coming off a Week 11 loss against the New England Patriots and some believe a change needs to be made. For example, Brian Costello of the New York Post called on the Jets to bench Fields.
Should the Jets bench Justin Fields?
"The Jets lost a game in New England three years ago that led to a quarterback change. It needs to happen again," Costello said. "In 2022, Robert Saleh benched Zach Wilson after watching him throw for 77 yards against the Patriots and fail to take accountability afterward. Saleh turned to Mike White and we all know that did not work out, either. In 2025, Aaron Glenn needs to bench Justin Fields after watching him throw for 116 yards Thursday night against the Patriots. Unlike Wilson, Fields took accountability for his play, but the move still needs to be made. It should be Tyrod Taylor under center when the Jets play the Ravens in Baltimore next week.
"No one is going to view Taylor as the answer. This is not the Giants turning to Jaxson Dart or even the Jets going to White in 2022 when we were not quite sure how good White was. Taylor is a 15-year veteran. We know exactly who he is. He is a professional quarterback and that is what the Jets need right now."
It's hard to argue against the results. The Jets are 2-8 on the season overall. Fields threw for 116 yards and a touchdown against New England while tallying 67 yards on the ground and a touchdown. If the Jets are going to keep Fields in the starting role, the rushing component has to be why. He gives you something that most other quarterbacks cannot.
For example, the Patriots have the No. 1 rush defense in the league and are allowing just 84.7 rushing yards per game in total. Fields had no trouble running the ball, despite a lacking passing offense.
At this point, it's a fair question. There's no way to know what New York will do. But, if the Jets do stick with Fields, they need to find a way to get him moving around even more than he already is.