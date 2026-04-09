Jets Land Dynamic Packers WR in Latest Pre-NFL Draft Mock Trade

The New York Jets came into the offseason with holes all over their roster, but they took to free agency to shore up the defense in a big way. They added players like Joseph Ossai and Demario Davis to bolster the front seven. Dane Belton and Nahshon Wright were added to the secondary.

They also made a slew of big trades to bring talent to New York. They added T'Vondre Sweat from the Tennessee Titans, Minkah Fitzpatrick from the Miami Dolphins, and Geno Smith from the Las Vegas Raiders in a trio of their biggest moves.

But the Jets haven't added to the wide receiver room. In fact, their wide receiver room looks worse than it did last year. New York could be aiming to add in the NFL draft, but they could also look to swing a trade for an NFL playmaker instead.

Ralph Vacchiano of FOX Sports recently put together a mock trade that would bring Green Bay Packers wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks to the Jets in exchange for a 2026 fourth-round pick.

Dontayvion Wicks is the perfect trade target for the Jets

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks (13) makes a catch against Detroit Lions safety Brian Branch (32) during the second half at Ford Field in Detroit on Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"The Jets have a black hole at receiver opposite Garrett Wilson, but they also have time to fill it since their franchise quarterback won’t arrive until the 2027 draft," Vacchiano wrote. "In Wicks, they’d get a 25-year-old with plenty of promise and limited production (108,1,328-11 in three seasons in Green Bay). He’s buried on the Packers’ depth chart and unlikely to be re-signed after 2026, so a Day 3 pick might be enough. Wicks would give New York a competent second receiver for this season and could be a contributor beyond that."

Wicks has been buried in the Packers' depth chart for his entire tenure with the team. Still, he's totaled 1,328 yards and 11 touchdowns across three years in the NFL. But his future with the Packers doesn't look bright because they already have wide receivers.

On the other hand, the Jets need his production more than anything. He could slot in as the No. 2 wide receiver right now with the potential to slide down to No. 3 if the Jets use a first-rounder on a wide receiver prospect.

Either way, adding a wide receiver in a trade would fit the Jets' roster right now.