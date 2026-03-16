Jets Landing Geno Smith Puts Writing on the Wall for This Veteran

The New York Jets have spent the offseason so far reimagining what this roster looks like.

New York's defense arguably was its biggest weakness in 2025. The Jets fired Steve Wilks before the campaign came to a close. The Jets finished the season allowing the eighth-most total yards per game at 355.6. The run defense specifically wasn't good as the Jets allowed the fourth-most rushing yards per game at 139.5 rushing yards per game. All of this resulted in allowing the second-most points per game at 29.6 points per game.

The Jets have rightfully turned over the defense throughout the offseason to this point, including with the acquisition of Pro Bowler Minkah Fitzpatrick to go along with the signing of Demario Davis.

While the defense was brutal, the offense wasn't much better. The Jets averaged the fourth-fewest points per game at 17.6 in 2025. In response, the Jets went out and acquired veteran quarterback Geno Smith from the Las Vegas Raiders. With the addition of Smith, this certainly doesn't bode well for Justin Fields' standing on the team.

The young Jets quarterback is someone to watch out for

Nov 23, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields (7) looks on before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Before free agency opened up back at the combine, Jets general manager Darren Mougey was asked about Fields, but didn't go into great detail.

"Yeah, Justin's on the roster," Mougey said. "And just like every other position, we're going to evaluate the quarterback position through every landscape, whether that's trade, on the street, free agency, to see what we can add to the team. But Justin's under contract. Glad he's under contract. We have no, you know, trigger date with Justin's contract, so he's part of the Jets."

Before the Jets even landed Smith, The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt said it would be a "major surprise" if Fields stuck around. Since then, the Jets landed the veteran signal-caller. So, if there was one guy to watch on the roster right now who could be gone by the time the 2026 season rolls around, it would be Fields.

He inked a two-year, $40 million deal with the Jets and things unfortunately didn't go as planned,