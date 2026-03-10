Geno Smith Embraces Jets ‘Full Circle Moment’

The New York Jets have a new (old?) look at quarterback coming in 2026.

Geno Smith is returning to the franchise that drafted him after many years away. Smith's last season with New York came in 2016. Now, Smith is 35 years old and is coming back to town after the Jets and Las Vegas Raiders reportedly agreed to terms on a deal that will send the signal-caller to New York plus a seventh-round pick in exchange for a sixth-round pick. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the news.

"Trade: the Raiders are sending QB Geno Smith and a 2026 7th-round pick to the New York Jets in exchange for a 2026 6th-round pick, per ESPN sources," Schefter wrote. "Smith returns to the team for which he started his NFL career for in 2013."

The veteran is returning

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) looks to throw in the third quarter against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It's been a long time since Smith left the franchise. He spent time with the New York Giants, Los Angeles Chargers, Seattle Seahawks and Raiders before coming back. Smith started 13 games for the Jets in 2014 and went 3-10. After that, he never started more than three games in a season until 2022 when he started all 17 games for the Seattle Seahawks and became a Pro Bowler. Now, he's coming back to New York as a different player than when he left and his first comments on the reported deal to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport scream excitement.

"Complete full circle moment back to where it all began," Smith wrote to Rapoport. "I’m excited to connect with my new teammates and coaches and everyone in the building as well as build a new relationship with the fan base and community."

While the reunion with Smith may not be some splashy deal in free agency, at this point, he is a seasoned veteran who raises the floor of the franchise and who can be a great bridge option for New York for one or two seasons. The Jets have three first-round picks in the 2027 NFL Draft, which is supposed to be excellent for quarterbacks. Smith can give the Jets a chance to win more games and get New York to a long-term solution.