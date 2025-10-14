Jets Cut Ties With Young DT After Disappointing Stint
The New York Jets are off to the worst start in the league. They currently sit at 0-6 after six weeks as the only winless team in the NFL. As a result, they're bound to make some roster moves in the coming weeks.
On Tuesday, Jets insider Rich Cimini announced the Jets had released second year defensive tackle Leonard Taylor III after 16 games with the team. Taylor played in 14 games for the Jets last year and recorded 1 1/2 sacks, four tackles for loss, 24 tackles, and a pass defended. This season, Taylor had only played in two games and hadn't made much of an impact. He hasn't been active for a game since Week 3.
The Jets need to improve their roster and cutting ties with the players at the bottom of the roster makes the most sense. Taylor has potential as a defensive lineman, but he hasn't been a difference maker this year. As a result, this tough decision makes sense.
There's a chance the Jets add him back on the practice squad in the coming days or weeks.
Cutting Leonard Taylor III isn't the last move the Jets will make
But this move isn't the last one the Jets will make this season. In fact, they're mixed in a lot of big trade rumors right now considering how poorly the season has started.
The Jets could look to trade players like Allen Lazard, Breece Hall, Quincy Williams, and plenty of others at they lean into a rebuild. Even a star like Jermaine Johnson has been mentioned in trade rumors.
Hall makes the most sense as a trade chip. He's on an expiring contract, has a lot of value, and will likely not be re-signed in the future. The Jets are facing the decision of either trading him now or losing him for nothing in free agency. Trading him would certainly make more sense.
Johnson could net a huge return if he's moved, but that's also the caliber of player that teams build their defense around. If he can get and stay healthy, he's a force on the edge.
The decision to cut ties with Taylor isn't the last tough decision the Jets are going to make this year.
