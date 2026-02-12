Jets Linked to 4-Time Pro Bowl QB as New York's Next Starter

The New York Jets are in a very tough spot with the quarterback position right now. They took a chance on Justin Fields last offseason and it didn't pay off.

Now they're left with no franchise quarterback in sight and a draft class with only one clear option: Fernando Mendoza. But Mendoza will almost certainly land with the Las Vegas Raiders at pick No. 1, so the Jets are seemingly running out of options.

But they could look to target a veteran option as a stopgap quarterback rather than pursuing a young draft prospect that could turn out to be a wasted pick.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

SNY's Connor Hughes recently suggested the Jets could look to pursue Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins as a veteran bridge quarterback this offseason.

Kirk Cousins could fit as the perfect bridge QB for the Jets

Jan 4, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins (18) throws a pass against the New Orleans Saints in the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

"Quarterback is the Jets’ most glaring need," Hughes wrote. "They could select a developmental prospect in the draft, but league consensus suggests their long-term answer may not arrive until the 2027 class. In the meantime, they are expected to explore another veteran stopgap.

"Jacoby Brissett could be a trade option, while Cousins represents one of the top potential free agent targets. Frank Reich, the Jets’ new offensive coordinator, has historically preferred bigger quarterbacks. Cousins, listed at 6-3 and 205 pounds, fits that profile and shares a personal relationship with Reich rooted in their faith. Though the 37-year-old (who turns 38 in August) is no longer in his prime, he showed last season he can still operate efficiently. "

There's growing speculation that the Falcons will cut ties with Cousins instead of trading him, which could make it much easier for the Jets to get their hands on him.

Signing him on an affordable deal would make a lot of sense. This would allow a rookie quarterback like Trinidad Chambliss or Ty Simpson a year to grow under Cousins. The Jets could also wait to draft a quarterback until next season, allowing Cousins to play a year or two in New York before being replaced by a younger signal caller.

Either way, if the price is right, Cousins makes a lot of sense as a fit.

More NFL: Jets Predicted to Poach 8-Year Veteran Edge Rusher From Lions