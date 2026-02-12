Jets Predicted to Poach 8-Year Veteran Edge Rusher From Lions

The New York Jets are one of the worst teams in the league, but they could look to turn their team all the way around in one offseason.

They have multiple top draft picks, so there's no excuse that they don't bring in a huge draft haul. They also rank near the top of the league in available cap space, so there's no excuse to leave free agency without at least one or two big players.

If the Jets can put all the pieces together this offseason, it wouldn't be surprising to see them take a big step forward next year. Obviously, they need to figure out the quarterback situation, but if they can build the roster around the quarterback, they could be in good shape.

FOX Sports' Greg Auman recently put together a list of the top 100 free agents of the offseason. Auman predicted the Jets would land Detroit Lions edge rusher Al-Quadin Muhammad, who ranked as Auman's No. 58 best free agent of the year.

Jets need to target edge rushers in free agency

Detroit Lions linebacker Al-Quadin Muhammad (96) celebrates a sack of Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) during the second half at Ford Field in Detroit on Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Muhammad, 30, had the most sacks of any impending free agent in 2025 with 11, all off the bench as a productive rotational player in Detroit," Auman wrote. "He had six sacks for the Colts in 2021, but has otherwise wandered around the league unremarkably. Could he be a double-digit sack guy in another scheme? If he doesn't go back to Detroit, could he land with Aaron Glenn and the Jets, who have much more cap space to pay him, say, $7-8 million a year?"

Muhammad has often been overlooked in the early stages of the offseason because he wasn't viewed as a key piece of the Lions defense. However, his production says otherwise, as he recorded a career high 11 sacks last season.

Reuniting the veteran edge rusher with Aaron Glenn in New York could be the best thing for his career. He would have more opportunities to get on and stay on the field in New York. The Jets could use his proiduction, and potential mentorship over a rookie, on their roster this season.

