Jets Linked to New WR in First Round of Latest Daniel Jeremiah Mock Draft

The New York Jets have been linked to several wide receivers with their No. 16 pick in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

With the reported blockbuster trade of the Miami Dolphins shipping wide receiver Jaylen Waddle to the Denver Broncos for a haul of draft picks, the Dolphins are now well-positioned to pick a receiver with their No. 11 selection. What does this mean for the Jets? Well, Miami, a division rival of New York, could choose the wide receiver the Jets wanted to take at No. 16 before the Waddle trade.

Now, the Jets may have to trade above Miami for a more highly-touted wide receiver or, as NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah predicted, they can settle for a prospect that they haven't previously been linked to.

Pick No. 2: Arvell Reese, LB/EDGE, Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Arvell Reese (8) reacts during the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025 in Madison, Wisconsin. | Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I go back and forth between Reese and Texas Tech’s David Bailey here," Jeremiah wrote. "Reese, with experience playing on the line and off the ball, gives the Jets more scheme flexibility in their 3-4 defense."

As OnSI recently reported, New York hosted Reese on a pre-draft "30" visit last week, indicating they may have questions about the prospect or that they are very interested in selecting him. The latter is more probable, though it might be a mix of both.

Reese has been projected to land in New York for weeks now. Simply put, he has the highest upside among any pass rushers projected to be chosen in the top 10.

Pick No. 16: Omar Cooper Jr., WR, Indiana

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana wideout Omar Cooper Jr. (WO17) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

A new name!

The Jets still pick a wide receiver with their second first-round selection, but this time, they choose Cooper, Indiana's standout wide receiver. The redshirt junior caught 69 passes for 937 yards and 13 touchdowns alongside Elijah Sarratt, who is also expected to hear his name called in the first two days of the NFL Draft.

"Cooper would be an awesome complement to veteran receiver," Jeremiah wrote. "The former Hoosier is a tough pass catcher who can play inside and outside."

He has incredible ball skills and body control, which he showcased to the world when he caught a game-winning touchdown pass against Penn State last season. While New York would prefer to select Cooper with their No. 33 pick instead of at No. 16, he might not be available when the Jets are on the clock for their third pick.