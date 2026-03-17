Jets Linked to New WR in First Round of Latest Daniel Jeremiah Mock Draft
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The New York Jets have been linked to several wide receivers with their No. 16 pick in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.
With the reported blockbuster trade of the Miami Dolphins shipping wide receiver Jaylen Waddle to the Denver Broncos for a haul of draft picks, the Dolphins are now well-positioned to pick a receiver with their No. 11 selection. What does this mean for the Jets? Well, Miami, a division rival of New York, could choose the wide receiver the Jets wanted to take at No. 16 before the Waddle trade.
Now, the Jets may have to trade above Miami for a more highly-touted wide receiver or, as NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah predicted, they can settle for a prospect that they haven't previously been linked to.
Pick No. 2: Arvell Reese, LB/EDGE, Ohio State
"I go back and forth between Reese and Texas Tech’s David Bailey here," Jeremiah wrote. "Reese, with experience playing on the line and off the ball, gives the Jets more scheme flexibility in their 3-4 defense."
As OnSI recently reported, New York hosted Reese on a pre-draft "30" visit last week, indicating they may have questions about the prospect or that they are very interested in selecting him. The latter is more probable, though it might be a mix of both.
Reese has been projected to land in New York for weeks now. Simply put, he has the highest upside among any pass rushers projected to be chosen in the top 10.
Pick No. 16: Omar Cooper Jr., WR, Indiana
A new name!
The Jets still pick a wide receiver with their second first-round selection, but this time, they choose Cooper, Indiana's standout wide receiver. The redshirt junior caught 69 passes for 937 yards and 13 touchdowns alongside Elijah Sarratt, who is also expected to hear his name called in the first two days of the NFL Draft.
"Cooper would be an awesome complement to veteran receiver," Jeremiah wrote. "The former Hoosier is a tough pass catcher who can play inside and outside."
He has incredible ball skills and body control, which he showcased to the world when he caught a game-winning touchdown pass against Penn State last season. While New York would prefer to select Cooper with their No. 33 pick instead of at No. 16, he might not be available when the Jets are on the clock for their third pick.
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Arye Pulli is an NFL-credentialed journalist who has covered the league since 2020, reporting yearly from Super Bowl Media Week, the NFL Combine, and the Senior Bowl while providing news and player interviews. He has served as the Philadelphia Eagles Content Curator for Sleeper since 2025. He also co-founded The Sports Place on Instagram, which has grown to nearly 200,000 followers in just a few years. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding New York Jets On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.comFollow AryePulliNFL