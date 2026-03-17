Jets Should Call Broncos After Denver Acquires Jaylen Waddle

The New York Jets have done a good job in the trade market so far this offseason.

New York acquired Geno Smith from the Las Vegas Raiders, Minkah Fitzpatrick from the Miami Dolphins, traded Justin Fields to the Kansas City Chiefs and acquired T'Vondre Sweat from the Tennessee Titans in exchange for Jermaine Johnson II. Darren Mougey has been hitting left and right in the trade market and his next call arguably should be to the Denver Broncos.

On Tuesday, the Broncos reportedly acquired 27-year-old speedy wide receiver Jaylen Waddle in a blockbuster deal with the Dolphins. After the deal was reported Tuesday, ESPN's Benjamin Solak took to X and said you've "gotta imagine" the Broncos will start to get trade calls on Marvin Mims, and Troy Franklin with Waddle, Courtland Sutton and Pat Bryant all with the team.

The Jets should give the Broncos a call

Jan 17, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. (19) reacts after a play during overtime of an AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Buffalo Bills at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

"The Broncos now have Jaylen Waddle, Marvin Mims, and Troy Franklin. With Courtland Sutton and Pat Bryant in hand, gotta imagine they'll hear trade calls on Mims and Franklin." Solak wrote.

Mougey and the Jets should place a call and see what the price tag would be on either. Mims is a two-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro as a returner. In 2025, he had 37 catches, 322 yards and one touchdown in 15 games played. It was a bit of a step back after racking up 39 catches, 503 yards and six touchdowns in 2024 in 17 games played. Mims is a former second-round pick with big-play upside.

Franklin was a fourth-round pick in 2024. In 2025, he had 65 catches for 709 yards and six touchdowns. The Jets need a No. 2 receiver behind Garrett Wilson. Both of these guys have the potential to fit that role. Plus, they'd certainly be less expensive than the top remaining free agents, like Deebo Samuel, Stefon Diggs or Jauan Johnson. It wouldn't hurt to add someone in that group, but a receiver room of Wilson, either Mims or Franklin, plus Adonai Mitchell would be a step in the right direction with Smith under center.