Why New York Jets' Future Is Much Brighter Than You Think

The New York Jets were one of the worst teams in the league last season, which resulted in them landing the No. 2 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. They were bad, but they weren't bad enough to land the No. 1 overall pick and potentially Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza.

There's a lot of speculation that the Jets will remain one of the worst teams in the league for years to come. They don't have a franchise quarterback and 2025 didn't provide much hope. But the team is set up for a much brighter future than many realize.

PFF's John Kosko recently listed the Jets as one of the team's best fit for a bright future, which is the opposite of the national consensus surrounding the Jets.

Jets have the draft capital to make a quick turnaround

"As the trade deadline approached, the Jets hit the reset button with two blockbuster moves, dealing Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams. Those trades guaranteed New York a top-five pick and an extra first-round selection in the 2026 NFL Draft, ultimately leaving them with the second and 16th overall picks," Kosko wrote. "That set the stage for another offseason in which the Jets hold a plethora of draft capital to rebuild the roster, while also possessing $66.3 million in cap space.

"There are still major questions to answer at quarterback and across the coaching staff, but with two first-round picks and two second-round picks in 2026 — plus three first-rounders in 2027 — answers should begin to take shape."

The Jets have young players to build around. The offensive line is very talented and still improving. Garrett Wilson is one of the best young wide receivers in the sport. With the addition of a new quarterback, Wilson could be a contender to lead the league in receiving yards.

But the biggest reason for excitement going forward is the draft capital the Jets hold onto. They have five first round picks over the next two years, including the No. 2 overall pick in this year's draft. That selection could land them a potential superstar like Arvell Reese. After that selection, they have another first round.

If they can build through the draft, the future in New York could be brighter than anybody expects.

