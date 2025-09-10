Jets Longshot Rookie Will Have To Wait For Opportunity
When the New York Jets cut down their roster ahead of Week 1, one name that stood out was undrafted rookie receiver Jamaal Pritchett. He didn't make the team, despite impressing throughout the summer.
As training camp began, Pritchett was a longshot to make the roster. But, he had a good camp and showed a knack for special teams as well. At the time, he impressed head coach Aaron Glenn, who acknowledged he "put himself in position" to have a shot at the roster. Ultimately, the Jets didn't put him on the active roster and he's currently on the practice squad. But, that could soon change.
It was reported on Wednesday that the Jets are moving on from receiver and kick returner Xavier Gipson after a costly fumble in the team's Week 1 loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Glenn was very clear afterward that plays like that wouldn't be tolerated and New York didn't waste much time before moving on.
The Jets rookie is seemingly going to have to wait
"The one thing to me that turned this game is man we can’t have turnovers, can’t do it," Glenn said. "We have to be a more disciplined team. Right, there was some penalties that happened in that game that were true discipline issues. That is something that will be addressed because you will not be on the field with this team if you’re gonna cause us to lose games if you’re gonna cause issues like that so we will get that addressed."
With Gipson no longer in the picture, ESPN's Rich Cimini shared a list of options to replace him as the team's kickoff returner and Pritchett's name was brought up.
"Options at kickoff returner, assuming Kene Nwangwu (hamstring) is out: Isaiah Davis, Arian Smith, Jamaal Pritchett (PS). and Keilan Robinson (PS)...And, of course, they have to replace Gipson as the primary punt returner. It could be Pritchett time."
While this is the case, the Jets followed up by signing former Cincinnati Bengals and Detroit Lions receiver/returner Isaiah Williams seemingly to replace Gipson. It seems like Jets fans will have to wait a bit longer to see Pritchett in action.
