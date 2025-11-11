Jets Lose Key Starter For Week 11; 3 Starters Missing From Practice
The New York Jets have been one of the worst teams in football all season, but they've seemingly found their way a little bit over the last few weeks. They took a win from the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 8 behind a solid performance from Justin Fields and the offense. After a bye week in Week 9, the Jets were able to add a huge win against the Cleveland Browns behind a solid effort from the defense and special teams.
Week 10 was an exciting week for the Jets, though the offense wasn't great. They moved to 2-7 on the season ahead of a tough Week 11 matchup against the rival New England Patriots on Thursday night.
This is going to be the Jets' first division matchup since trading Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams at the trade deadline. They're matching up with a red-hot Drake Maye, who's led the Patriots to an impressive 8-2 record.
To make matters worse, the Jets aren't going into this game fully healthy either.
Jets rule out Azareye'h Thomas for Week 11 against Patriots
Corerback Azareye'h Thomas was injured in Week 10 against the Browns after suffering a blow to the head. Thomas was ruled out of that game with a concussion and head coach Aaron Glenn has already announced that Thomas will miss Week 11, too. Thomas was being asked to step up into a bigger role after the Gardner trade.
On Monday, a few other starters missed practice, too.
Wide receiver Garrett Wilson had missed the last few weeks with a knee injury, but he returned against the Browns. On Monday, he missed practice due to his knee.
Defensive tackle Harrison Phillips is the top defensive tackle left on the Jets after the team traded Williams to the Dallas Cowboys, but Phillips missed practice with a foot injury on Monday.
Will McDonald IV had the best game of his career in Week 10, but missed practice on Monday with a quad injury.
The Jets are going to need to get healthy if they want a chance of pulling off a division upset on a short week. Wilson, Phillips, and McDonald are three key players that the Jets can't afford to lose this week.
