Jets Country

Jets Lose Key Starter For Week 11; 3 Starters Missing From Practice

The Jets will be without one of their key starters in Week 11against the Patriots...

Zach Pressnell

New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) celebrates with New York Jets running back Kene Nwangwu (34) after Nwangwu scores a touchdown during an NFL Week 10 game between the New York Jets and the Cleveland Browns at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025.
New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) celebrates with New York Jets running back Kene Nwangwu (34) after Nwangwu scores a touchdown during an NFL Week 10 game between the New York Jets and the Cleveland Browns at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025. / Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Jets have been one of the worst teams in football all season, but they've seemingly found their way a little bit over the last few weeks. They took a win from the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 8 behind a solid performance from Justin Fields and the offense. After a bye week in Week 9, the Jets were able to add a huge win against the Cleveland Browns behind a solid effort from the defense and special teams.

Week 10 was an exciting week for the Jets, though the offense wasn't great. They moved to 2-7 on the season ahead of a tough Week 11 matchup against the rival New England Patriots on Thursday night.

This is going to be the Jets' first division matchup since trading Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams at the trade deadline. They're matching up with a red-hot Drake Maye, who's led the Patriots to an impressive 8-2 record.

To make matters worse, the Jets aren't going into this game fully healthy either.

Jets rule out Azareye'h Thomas for Week 11 against Patriots

New York Jets cornerback Azareye'h thomas
New York Jets cornerback Azareye'h Thomas (23) defends as Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) attempts a catch during a game at MetLife Stadium, Oct 19, 2025, East Rutherford, NJ, USA. / Yannick Peterhans / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Corerback Azareye'h Thomas was injured in Week 10 against the Browns after suffering a blow to the head. Thomas was ruled out of that game with a concussion and head coach Aaron Glenn has already announced that Thomas will miss Week 11, too. Thomas was being asked to step up into a bigger role after the Gardner trade.

On Monday, a few other starters missed practice, too.

Wide receiver Garrett Wilson had missed the last few weeks with a knee injury, but he returned against the Browns. On Monday, he missed practice due to his knee.

Defensive tackle Harrison Phillips is the top defensive tackle left on the Jets after the team traded Williams to the Dallas Cowboys, but Phillips missed practice with a foot injury on Monday.

Will McDonald IV had the best game of his career in Week 10, but missed practice on Monday with a quad injury.

The Jets are going to need to get healthy if they want a chance of pulling off a division upset on a short week. Wilson, Phillips, and McDonald are three key players that the Jets can't afford to lose this week.

More NFL: Jets-Cardinals Offseason QB Trade Speculation Already Heating Up

Published
Zach Pressnell
ZACH PRESSNELL

Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "New York Jets On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/News