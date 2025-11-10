Jets-Cardinals Offseason QB Trade Speculation Already Heating Up
The New York Jets have a massive quarterback problem right now. They took a risk on Justin Fields in the offseason and it hasn't paid off in the slightest.
New York is going to need to find a new starting quarterback going forward and it's unclear which route they're going to go. The Jets made a few big trades at the trade deadline to stock up on draft capital. They could use these picks to draft a quarterback, or they could trade these picks for an NFL starter.
Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox recently suggested the Jets could fix their hole at quarterback by trading Fields, a 2026 second-round pick and a 2027 first round pick to the Arizona Cardinals for former No. 1 overall pick Kyler Murray.
Jets could be a landing spot in an offseason trade for Kyler Murray
"The New York Jets could target a veteran like Murray if they don't fall within draft range of a top 2026 prospect. Justin Fields hasn't looked like a long-term answer, and Tyrod Taylor is a good veteran backup at best," Knox wrote. "Theoretically, the Jets could audition Murray for a year and cut ties in 2027 if he doesn't elevate the offense.
"New York is clearly comfortable with the idea of trying out an unconventional dual-threat quarterback and former first-round disappointment, which is exactly what it did with Fields. The Jets own three 2027 first-round picks and could structure this deal so that they keep the two highest selections if Murray doesn't return to Pro Bowl form. That would give them the option of still chasing a top QB prospect next year if Murray doesn't pan out."
This is being discussed as another shot in the dark for the Jets, which wouldn't make much sense. Trading for Murray would only make sense if they're confident he can be their franchise signal caller.
Handing the keys to Murray wouldn't be a bad idea. The offense is built for a running quarterback with Fields, so giving the team to Murray wouldn't need much adjusting from the offense.
Still, it's a lot of draft capital to give up. The Jets would need to be very confident in the young quarterback to pull off this move.
