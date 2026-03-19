Jets Lose TE to Eagles in Free Agency After 1 Season

A former New York Jets tight end is on the move.

New York signed veteran tight end Stone Smartt last offseason to come in and add some depth to the room, along with rookie Mason Taylor and veteran Jeremy Ruckert. At the time, it was an interesting signing for New York because Smartt was coming off a 2024 campaign with 16 catches and 208 yards, both career highs. At just 26 years old, Smartt seemed like someone who had a shot at coming in and getting even more opportunity. But that didn't happen. Smartt finished the 2025 season with seven catches and 52 yards in 15 games. Most of his playing time came on special teams with 138 snaps there vs. 85 snaps on offense.

Smartt entered free agency after the season and he is going elsewhere. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that the veteran tight end agreed to terms on a one-year deal to join the Philadelphia Eagles.

The former Jets TE has found a new home

Dec 21, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New York Jets tight end Stone Smartt (84) catches a pass against the New Orleans Saints during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

"Former Jets TE Stone Smartt will be signing with Eagles on 1-year deal, source said. The former college QB lands in Philly," Rapoport wrote.

Right now, the Jets' tight end room features Taylor heading into his second year, Ruckert heading into his fifth season and Jelani Woods, who was re-signed already this offseason. Ruckert had some question marks around him ahead of the 2025 season, but he stuck around and earned an extension from the franchise back in December. He had the best season of his career so far with 23 catches, 179 yards and one touchdown, all career highs.

Taylor is the clear-cut, No. 1 tight end for the franchise after being selected in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft. He played in 13 games as a rookie and had 44 catches for 369 yards and one touchdown. It wouldn't hurt to add another depth option in free agency over the course of the offseason. A few options who are available are Darren Waller, Zach Ertz and Jonnu Smith, among others. Tight end isn't a need for the Jets right now, but it wouldn't hurt to add another veteran.