3 Reasons Why Jets Will Lose Vs. Jaguars

The New York Jets are going to look a bit different on Sunday when they take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 15 action.

Quarterback Justin Fields has been ruled out for the second straight week due to a knee injury. Fields isn't the only quarterback missing the action on Sunday. Tyrod Taylor also will miss the contest due to a groin injury suffered last week against the Miami Dolphins. Undrafted rookie quarterback Brady Cook will start in place of the two veterans.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

It's going to be a tough matchup on Sunday. While New York should have shot -- which we'll get to later -- here are three reasons why the Jets could end up suffering their 11th loss of the season on Sunday.

The Jets have a tough matchup coming

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of a Jacksonville Jaguars helmet at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Untested Rookie QB



This isn't to say Cook isn't talented; he is. He showed positive flashes against the Dolphins in place of Taylor, even though he tossed two interceptions. But getting into the action on the fly is always difficult, especially as a rookie. The Jaguars are among the contenders in the AFC right now at 9-4 on the season. So, it's not as though the rookie will make his first NFL start against a slouch. The Jaguars are the No. 3 seed in the AFC right now, whereas the Jets are No. 13.

Jets/Jaguars Trending In Opposite Directions



The Jets have lost three of their last four games after building a two-game winning streak towards the end of October and the beginning of November. On the other hand, the Jaguars are riding a four-game winning streak and have averaged 30.75 points per game over that stretch. They've allowed just 13 points per game over that stretch.

New York Won't Be At Full Strength



We've already touched upon the quarterback position, but that's not all. Garrett Wilson is still out. On top of that, Mason Taylor, Azareye'h Thomas, and Francisco Mauigoa are also out.

More NFL: Jets Fans’ Week 15 Guide (Beyond New York)