Khalen Saunders Ejection Explained In Jets-Jaguars

The New York Jets had another tough afternoon on Sunday.

New York hit the road to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars. With Tyrod Taylor and Justin Fields both injured, New York turned to undrafted rookie Brady Cook under center. On the bright side, Cook threw his first touchdown pass of his National Football League career. Cook and Adonai Mitchell connected on a first quarter score against Jacksonville.

Brady Cook Passing TD (1)

to Adonai Mitchell (2)

On the negative side, Cook tossed three interceptions and Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence had one of the best games by a quarterback in the NFL this season with over 300 passing yards, five passing touchdowns, one rushing touchdown, and led Jacksonville in rushing yards as well with 51.

It wasn't the Jets' day overall en route to New York's 11th loss of the season. New York was bitten by the injury bug with safety Tony Adams exiting with a groin injury, defensive back Isaiah Oliver leaving with a knee injury, and defensive lineman Eric Watts suffering a concussion.

On top of this, Jets defensive tackle Khalen Saunders was ejected. He was thrown out for "making contact" with an official, as shared on X by ESPN's Rich Cimini.

"Jets DT Khalen Saunders thrown out of the game for making contact with an official," Cimini wrote on X.

Saunders played two games with the Jaguars earlier in the seaosn before coming over to New York. Unfortunately for him, he didn't have too much time on Sunday to get revenge before his exit.

Overall, it wasn't New York's day. Jacksonville racked up 48 points on the afternoon -- the most the Jets have given up all season. New York tallied 20 points behind the rookie Cook. The undrafted rookie has now played parts of two games and has five total interceptions. Fields only had one in nine starts. Taylor has five picks as well on the season in six games, including four starts.

Now, the Jets have a 3-11 record and just three games left this season.

