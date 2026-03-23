Jets Making Trip to Ohio State Pro Day for Potential No. 2 Pick

The New York Jets have the No. 2 pick in the upcoming 2026 National Football League Draft and will get a look at one of the potential candidates for the spot on Wednesday.

ESPN's Rich Cimini reported that the Jets will be in attendance at Ohio State's Pro Day on Wednesday as things start to really ramp up around the league with about one month to go until the draft.

"Busy week ahead for Jets GM Darren Mougey," Cimini wrote. "Scheduled to meet [Sunday] with Miami QB Carson Beck, then will attend U of Miami pro day tomorrow. Mougey and Aaron Glenn scheduled to attend Ohio State pro day on Wednesday, per sources. Obviously, many NFL prospects at both schools."

The Jets will go to Ohio State's Pro Day

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Arvell Reese (8) pursues Michigan Wolverines running back Bryson Kuzdzal (24) during the NCAA football game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich. on Nov. 29, 2025. Ohio State won 27-9. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ohio State has a handful of prospects who will be taken in the 2026 NFL Draft, but there are two who stand out among all others: linebacker Arvell Reese and safety Caleb Downs. There was a time before the Jets bolstered the safety room, with guys like Minkah Fitzpatrick, when Downs could've made some sense. That isn't necessarily the case right now.

Reese has been the guy most heavily connected to the Jets in general since Oregon quarterback Dante Moore announced that he was planning on returning to school for the 2026 season, rather than entering the draft. Reese is an elite talent who has been compared to Micah Parsons as a prospect.

In 2025, Reese played in 14 games for Ohio State and had 6 1/2 sacks, 10 tackles for a loss, 69 total tackles and two passes defended. Those numbers don't really tell the full story, though. He's a versatile linebacker who can be moved all over the place on defense. Right now, ESPN has Reese as the No. 3 overall prospect in the draft class, one spot behind Downs. Pro Football Focus has Reese as the No. 2 overall prospect in the draft class. The Athletic has Reese at No. 1 on their consensus NFL Draft board.

Overall, Reese is an elite-level prospect who would help an area of need for the Jets. The pass rush in general struggled in 2025. The Jets have surely added to it this offseason, but there is still more work to do. If New York lands Reese at No. 2, it would solve the problem. New York will be getting a close look at him on Wednesday, at the very least.