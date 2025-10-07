Jets Offseason Signing At Center Of Growing Trade Speculation
The New York Jets are the only winless team in football right now. As a result, they've found themselves at the center of a lot of trade buzz, as a bigger rebuild might be on the horizon.
While the Jets have players like Breece Hall who could net a huge return in a deal, there are also some smaller players the team could move as it could look to push for a full reset.
FanSided's Chris Landers recently listed Jets safety Andre Cisco as a potential trade chip this season. The Jets signed Cisco in the offseason and he's still in his first season with the team.
Jets safety Andre Cisco making waves as potential trade candidate
"Cisco has come in for quite a bit of flak amid the complete dissolution of the Jets defense in recent weeks, but much of that just comes down to the fact that deep safeties are often the most conspicuous player on the field when things go wrong," Landers wrote. "Aaron Glenn has left him on an island on a regular basis, and the Jets' issues at corner opposite Sauce Gardner have given him more than his fair share of messes to clean up.
"Which isn't to say that Cisco is a star, or anything close to it. He doesn't help out in run defense particularly well, and he's vulnerable against bigger tight ends or the fastest running backs. But Cisco is still a perfectly fine starting safety, pretty much the spitting image of league average — a guy who can hold his own in zone or man and at least not be a liability to your defense. That might not be the most exciting player type around, but does have some value, and the Jets could fetch a late draft pick for him at the deadline as he gets set to hit free agency next spring."
Cisco isn't the first name that comes to mind when looking at Jets trade candidates, but given the fact that he's on a one-year contract, the idea makes plenty of sense.
The Jets likely wouldn't be able to net a huge return for Cisco, but they could land a late round pick to help boost their team going forward.
While a trade would further crush a defense that's already struggled quite a bit, the Jets need to set themselves up for future success in any way possible.