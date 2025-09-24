Jets May Already Have Justin Fields Replacement In Their Sights
The New York Jets opted to cut ties with veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers in favor of the much younger Justin Fields this offseason.
Fields fits perfectly into the Jets' offense and showed in Week 1 that he still has the ability to be a star at times. However, he was horrible in Week 2 before suffering a concussion that's left him on the sidelines ever since. Now, the Jets could look to replace Fields before we know it.
Mike Renner of CBS Sports recently projected the Jets would land Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer at the top of the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Mateer would likely be added to replace Fields, especially if the Jets are selecting in the top 10 again.
NFL Mock Draft: Jets add talented QB in Round 1
"We're four weeks into the college football season, and there's been plenty of shakeups atop the 2026 NFL Draft class. The quarterback class in particular has seen some less-heralded names rise and some big names falter," Renner wrote. "That being said, there's still five quarterbacks featured in the 32 picks below. There's also seven offensive linemen and seven defensive ends in what should be a trench-heavy first-round.
"Mateer has been flying up draft boards with his early-season performance. While I still think he's a bit of a project, Mateer goes to a spot where he doesn't have to be thrust into action immediately. He's a true dual-threat signal-caller with a lightning quick release and ability to attack tight windows downfield."
The book is still open on Fields, as he's only played a game and a half in New York, so it's next to impossible to project how the rest of his season will go. But if the Jets struggle and Fields is a big reason why, drafting a quarterback in the first round would make a lot of sense.
Mateer looks more like a project than a finished product right now. He has all the talent in the world, but much like Fields, he's still incredibly raw.
This would be a solid pick for the Jets, but they'd have to understand the growing pains that would come with a selection like this.
