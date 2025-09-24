Jets Country

Jets May Already Have Justin Fields Replacement In Their Sights

Will the Jets look to move on from Justin Fields after this year?

Zach Pressnell

Sep 14, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields (7) is pressured by Buffalo Bills defensive end Joey Bosa (97) during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Sep 14, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields (7) is pressured by Buffalo Bills defensive end Joey Bosa (97) during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Jets opted to cut ties with veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers in favor of the much younger Justin Fields this offseason.

Fields fits perfectly into the Jets' offense and showed in Week 1 that he still has the ability to be a star at times. However, he was horrible in Week 2 before suffering a concussion that's left him on the sidelines ever since. Now, the Jets could look to replace Fields before we know it.

Mike Renner of CBS Sports recently projected the Jets would land Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer at the top of the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Mateer would likely be added to replace Fields, especially if the Jets are selecting in the top 10 again.

NFL Mock Draft: Jets add talented QB in Round 1

Oklahoma quarterback John Matee
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback John Mateer (10) throws a pass during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Auburn Tigers at Gaylord Family Ð Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday,Sept. 20, 2025. Oklahoma won 24-17. / BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"We're four weeks into the college football season, and there's been plenty of shakeups atop the 2026 NFL Draft class. The quarterback class in particular has seen some less-heralded names rise and some big names falter," Renner wrote. "That being said, there's still five quarterbacks featured in the 32 picks below. There's also seven offensive linemen and seven defensive ends in what should be a trench-heavy first-round.

"Mateer has been flying up draft boards with his early-season performance. While I still think he's a bit of a project, Mateer goes to a spot where he doesn't have to be thrust into action immediately. He's a true dual-threat signal-caller with a lightning quick release and ability to attack tight windows downfield."

The book is still open on Fields, as he's only played a game and a half in New York, so it's next to impossible to project how the rest of his season will go. But if the Jets struggle and Fields is a big reason why, drafting a quarterback in the first round would make a lot of sense.

Mateer looks more like a project than a finished product right now. He has all the talent in the world, but much like Fields, he's still incredibly raw.

This would be a solid pick for the Jets, but they'd have to understand the growing pains that would come with a selection like this.

More NFL: 49ers-Jets Trade Buzz Heating Up After Season-Ending Nick Bosa Injury

Published
Zach Pressnell
ZACH PRESSNELL

Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "New York Jets On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/News