Jets Country

49ers-Jets Trade Buzz Heating Up After Season-Ending Nick Bosa Injury

The Jets could send a struggling defensive lineman to the 49ers after Nick Bosa's injury...

Zach Pressnell

Jun 10, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) chats up new teammate Bryce Huff (47) during an OTA at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
Jun 10, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) chats up new teammate Bryce Huff (47) during an OTA at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
In this story:

The San Francisco 49ers recently received crushing injury news, as superstar defensive end Nick Bosa was diagnosed with a torn ACL, ending his season before he could get much momentum going.

Bleacher Report's Andrew Peters recently discussed the impact this injury could have on the 49ers moving forward.

"San Francisco 49ers star defensive end Nick Bosa reportedly will undergo season-ending surgery after suffering a torn ACL against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter," Peters wrote. "NFL Network's Tom Pelissero noted that Bosa was seen giving a thumbs-down on the broadcast.

"Losing Bosa is a huge blow to the 49ers' defense. The former No. 2 overall pick has recorded 15 tackles, two sacks and four tackles for loss through two games this season and had two tackles before his injury on Sunday. Bosa's long-term injury only adds to a laundry list of ailments for the 49ers."

With the 49ers likely looking at potential trade options, Kyle Madson of Niners Wire recently suggested New York Jets defensive lineman Micheal Clemons could be a fit for San Francisco.

Could Jets trade Micheal Clemons to 49ers to replace Nick Bosa?

New York Jets defensive end Micheal Clemon
Sep 14, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets defensive end Micheal Clemons (72) after the game against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

"Defensive coordinator Robert Saleh is very familiar with Clemons, who was a fourth round pick of the New York Jets when Saleh was the head coach there in 2022," Madson wrote. "Clemons hasn't had big-time production with just 7.5 sacks in 52 games, but he wouldn't cost much and has some inside-out versatility thanks to his 6-5, 263-pound frame."

Clemons hasn't been good this year. In fact, he's been one of the worst defensive linemen in football, so it would be a bit head-scratching to see the 49ers go after him from a talent perspective.

But oddly enough, the fit might work because of defensive coordinator Robert Saleh. Saleh was responsible for drafting Clemons when he was with the Jets, so there's a chance he still believed in the young man's potential.

To make matters better for the 49ers, it would likely be one of the cheapest trade options out there, either costing a seventh-round pick or some sort of late-round pick swap.

For the Jets, anything they can get from Clemons would be a win. He's not helping the team on the field, which is brutal enough. But if they can trade him to San Francisco and add some draft capital, both sides might be winners.

More NFL: Jets Already Have Next Breakout Star Emerging Before Their Eyes

Published
Zach Pressnell
ZACH PRESSNELL

Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "New York Jets On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/News