49ers-Jets Trade Buzz Heating Up After Season-Ending Nick Bosa Injury
The San Francisco 49ers recently received crushing injury news, as superstar defensive end Nick Bosa was diagnosed with a torn ACL, ending his season before he could get much momentum going.
Bleacher Report's Andrew Peters recently discussed the impact this injury could have on the 49ers moving forward.
"San Francisco 49ers star defensive end Nick Bosa reportedly will undergo season-ending surgery after suffering a torn ACL against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter," Peters wrote. "NFL Network's Tom Pelissero noted that Bosa was seen giving a thumbs-down on the broadcast.
"Losing Bosa is a huge blow to the 49ers' defense. The former No. 2 overall pick has recorded 15 tackles, two sacks and four tackles for loss through two games this season and had two tackles before his injury on Sunday. Bosa's long-term injury only adds to a laundry list of ailments for the 49ers."
With the 49ers likely looking at potential trade options, Kyle Madson of Niners Wire recently suggested New York Jets defensive lineman Micheal Clemons could be a fit for San Francisco.
Could Jets trade Micheal Clemons to 49ers to replace Nick Bosa?
"Defensive coordinator Robert Saleh is very familiar with Clemons, who was a fourth round pick of the New York Jets when Saleh was the head coach there in 2022," Madson wrote. "Clemons hasn't had big-time production with just 7.5 sacks in 52 games, but he wouldn't cost much and has some inside-out versatility thanks to his 6-5, 263-pound frame."
Clemons hasn't been good this year. In fact, he's been one of the worst defensive linemen in football, so it would be a bit head-scratching to see the 49ers go after him from a talent perspective.
But oddly enough, the fit might work because of defensive coordinator Robert Saleh. Saleh was responsible for drafting Clemons when he was with the Jets, so there's a chance he still believed in the young man's potential.
To make matters better for the 49ers, it would likely be one of the cheapest trade options out there, either costing a seventh-round pick or some sort of late-round pick swap.
For the Jets, anything they can get from Clemons would be a win. He's not helping the team on the field, which is brutal enough. But if they can trade him to San Francisco and add some draft capital, both sides might be winners.
More NFL: Jets Already Have Next Breakout Star Emerging Before Their Eyes