Jets May Already Have Justin Fields' Successor Emerging Before Their Eyes

The Jets could move on from Justin Fields after one year with the team...

Zach Pressnell

Sep 29, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields (7) takes the field to start the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-Imagn Images
Sep 29, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields (7) takes the field to start the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-Imagn Images / Rich Storry-Imagn Images
The New York Jets took a risk by cutting ties with Aaron Rodgers early in the offseason. Shortly after this, the Jets opted to sign young quarterback Justin Fields to replace Rodgers.

Fields is through four weeks as the Jets' starting quarterback and there are members of the media ready to give up, which seems unfair because he's only played in 2 1/2 games at this point after suffering a concussion in Week 2.

Fields looked solid in Week 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and he looked solid in Week 4 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, the Jets could look to move on from him as early as this offseason.

FanSided's Justin Carter recently suggested the Jets could replace Fields with Oregon quarterback Dante Moore in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Oregon QB Dante Moore could fit as Justin Fields' replacement for Jets

Oregon quarterback Dante Moor
Oregon quarterback Dante Moore takes a snap as the Oregon Ducks face the Penn State Nittany Lions on Sept. 27, 2025, at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"No player is on the ascent more than Dante Moore, but one has to wonder if we're just witnessing another player breaking out because he has the advantage of playing in a Will Stein offense," Carter wrote. "For what it's worth, Moore's numbers are really good, including him throwing for three touchdowns on 74.4 percent passing in a huge double-overtime win against Penn State.

"And while Moore isn't going blow anyone away as a runner, he's improved there this season. If he can be a functional scrambler, then his upside improves. He can sling the ball all over the field, so as long as he isn't a sitting duck in the pocket, he'll likely be a good NFL quarterback."

First of all, it's too early to determine if the Jets need to replace Fields. If the young quarterback thrives for the rest of the year, the Jets will likely bring him back in 2026.

But if they don't want to bring him back, Moore is quickly flying up NFL draft boards.

The Oregon quarterback has been very good this year. He's not the caliber of athlete that Fields is, but he's a very good thrower. Moore has shown great arm talent and good touch on throws. He looked incredible against Penn State, on the road, last week.

The Jets could be watching Fields' successor emerge before their eyes.

Zach Pressnell
ZACH PRESSNELL

Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "New York Jets On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

