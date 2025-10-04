Jets May Already Have Justin Fields' Successor Emerging Before Their Eyes
The New York Jets took a risk by cutting ties with Aaron Rodgers early in the offseason. Shortly after this, the Jets opted to sign young quarterback Justin Fields to replace Rodgers.
Fields is through four weeks as the Jets' starting quarterback and there are members of the media ready to give up, which seems unfair because he's only played in 2 1/2 games at this point after suffering a concussion in Week 2.
Fields looked solid in Week 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and he looked solid in Week 4 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, the Jets could look to move on from him as early as this offseason.
FanSided's Justin Carter recently suggested the Jets could replace Fields with Oregon quarterback Dante Moore in the 2026 NFL Draft.
Oregon QB Dante Moore could fit as Justin Fields' replacement for Jets
"No player is on the ascent more than Dante Moore, but one has to wonder if we're just witnessing another player breaking out because he has the advantage of playing in a Will Stein offense," Carter wrote. "For what it's worth, Moore's numbers are really good, including him throwing for three touchdowns on 74.4 percent passing in a huge double-overtime win against Penn State.
"And while Moore isn't going blow anyone away as a runner, he's improved there this season. If he can be a functional scrambler, then his upside improves. He can sling the ball all over the field, so as long as he isn't a sitting duck in the pocket, he'll likely be a good NFL quarterback."
First of all, it's too early to determine if the Jets need to replace Fields. If the young quarterback thrives for the rest of the year, the Jets will likely bring him back in 2026.
But if they don't want to bring him back, Moore is quickly flying up NFL draft boards.
The Oregon quarterback has been very good this year. He's not the caliber of athlete that Fields is, but he's a very good thrower. Moore has shown great arm talent and good touch on throws. He looked incredible against Penn State, on the road, last week.
The Jets could be watching Fields' successor emerge before their eyes.
