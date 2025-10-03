Jets Reportedly 'Open To Trading Almost Anybody' At Trade Deadline
The New York Jets have been at the center of a lot of trade speculation early in the year. They've stumbled out to a 0-4 start with a crushing Week 4 loss to the Miami Dolphins.
Now general manager Darren Mougey is left with some tough decisions. Who will he trade? Who will he keep? Who's untouchable?
These are all questions to be answered by Mougey and his staff. And they don't have much time to figure out a plan.
"They need a complete reboot in Cleveland, though who knows if the current group (general manager Andrew Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski) will be the ones who get to do it? " an NFL executive told Ralph Vacchiano of FOX Sports. "And the Jets are loaded with too many of (ex-general manager) Joe Douglas’ players. (New general manager Darren Mougey and coach Aaron Glenn) are going to want to purge that organization and rebuild it with their guys. They look like a mess right now, so I think they’d be open to trading almost anybody."
What does it mean to say they'd be willing to trade "almost anybody?"
Let's dig a little deeper.
Jets reportedly open to trading "almost anybody"
Justin Fields likely isn't going anywhere. He's either going to be their franchise starter or let go in free agency. Garrett Wilson and Sauce Gardner were signed to massive contract extensions in the offseason, so it seems as though the front office is making it clear that they're a part of the vision.
If Mougey and company want more of their own vision in New York, it starts with Gardner and Wilson. Quinnen Williams is a staple on the defense, so he's unlikely to be moved. The rookie class is full of Mougey's players, so they should be considered safe, too.
Besides that, it could be fair game.
Breece Hall makes plenty of sense as a trade candidate. His contract runs out at the end of the year and he's unlikely to return to New York. Allen Lazard is in the same boat, but his value isn't very high.
Defensive players like Quincy Williams could be moved, too. Williams is a valuable asset who could net the Jets a solid return of draft capital.
Either way, the Jets will likely remain mixed up in trade rumors for the next few weeks until the trade deadline. It wouldn't be surprising to see them make a few big deals.
