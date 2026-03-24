Jets May Have Struck Gold in Offseason Trade for Geno Smith

The New York Jets came into the offseason with a massive hole at quarterback and no clear direction to go in. As a result, they allowed Tyrod Taylor to walk in free agency before making a trade for Las Vegas Raiders quatrterback Geno Smith.

The Jets likely could have saved their draft capital and a bit of money by waiting for the Raiders to cut him, but instead, they made sure they got their guy by swinging an affordable trade for him instead.

PFF's Gordon McGuinness recently graded the Jets trade for Smith as an average deal for New York, though Smith might be better than many give him credit for.

Geno Smith is better than he's given credit for

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) attempts a pass during the second half against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

"The Jets make their move at quarterback, bringing Geno Smith home after four seasons with the team from 2013 to 2016," McGuinness wrote. "Smith had a rough year in 2025, posting a 4.1% turnover-worthy play rate that was significantly higher than his 3.0% big-time throw rate. But his four seasons with the Seahawks from 2021 to 2024 would be an upgrade for New York compared with what it had in 2025."

Smith is talked about as one of the worst quarterbacks in the league because of how poorly he played with the Raiders last season. But the Raiders didn't have much of a running game because of their offensive line. They didn't have much to work with at wide receiver. Smith was always under duress and the offensive coaching was near the bottom of the league.

As a result, Smith is better than his stats from 2025 will indicate. This isn't to say he's a star, but he's better than many give him credit for.

Jets made the right decision by adding Geno Smith

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) looks to throw in the third quarter against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

For the Jets, it seems like this was the right move.

Smith has higher upside than a veteran like Kirk Cousins or Joe Flacco. He's also proven more than players like Malik Willis.

The Jets were able to add him without breaking the bank. If he has success, they could take the same route the Tampa Bay Buccaneers did with Baker Mayfield and look to build around him, though it's unlikely. If he struggles, he's set to only be a brudge quarterback until New York finds its franchise starter in this NFL draft or in the 2027 NFL Draft.

Either way, there's little to no risk in acquiring Smith.