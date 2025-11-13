Jets Mentioned For $230M QB But Should Avoid
The New York Jets still have a question at the quarterback position.
New York signed Justin Fields to a two-year, $40 million deal and is 2-7 on the season. Fields has started every game he has been healthy for so far, but there have been questions over the last few weeks about his job security. New York hasn't officially announced a quarterback for the Week 11 matchup against the New England Patriots, but it's widely expected that Fields will be under center again.
With the questions already lingering each week about the team's starting quarterback, it's hard to believe there will not be some sort of change before the 2026 season, whether that is in the NFL Draft or elsewhere. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano openly spoke about the future of Kyler Murray with the Arizona Cardinals and which teams could fit him if he is not in Arizona in 2026. They both mentioned the Jets.
"It's clear to everyone watching the Cardinals over the past month that the offense is running more smoothly with Jacoby Brissett at the helm," Fowler said. "Murray's 44.3 QBR ranks 26th in the NFL, but he is an immense talent who could use a change. Multiple teams will likely have quarterback openings, including the Jets and Browns. Does one particularly make sense for him, Dan?
Should the Jets try to get Kyler Murray?
"...If you're a team with a need at QB and don't have the draft capital to be able to draft a top guy in 2026 (or if you're, say, the Jets, and have three first-round picks in the 2027 draft and might prefer the QBs in that class), then maybe it's worth taking a shot at salvaging Murray," Graziano said. "Problem is, that sounds a lot like what the Jets tried to do this season with Justin Fields."
The case of Murray is an interesting one. This is a guy who is a two-time Pro Bowler and has shown a lot of flash in the NFL, but injuries have played a rough hand in his career to this point.
He has played in just five games this season, eight games in 2023, 11 games in 2022, and 14 games in 2021. Last year, he played in all 17 games and went 8-9 while tallying 3,851 passing yards and 21 touchdowns.
Murray is just 28 years old and inked a five-year, $230.5 million deal with the Cardinals. The Jets have the cap space to realistically make anything happen. The problem with the Jets is that they have $10 million guaranteed to Fields in 2026 and there's still some dead money involving Aaron Rodgers. Getting another expensive quarterback -- even if he is cut first -- may be tough.
The Jets have the cap space for it, but at this point they've already tried to roll with Fields this season. If they want another guy, it should be an inexpensive rookie to try to build around. The idea of adding a big-name guy like Murray is appealing, but New York has tried to do this type of thing a few times now. There's an argument that it's time to build from the ground up with a rookie quarterback if New York has a high draft pick.
