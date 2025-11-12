Jets Week 11 Starting QB Becoming Clear
The New York Jets will take on the New England Patriots on Thursday night and although they haven't officially announced who the quarterback will be, it's pretty clear.
Justin Fields has started every game that he has been healthy for this season. Although Jets head coach Aaron Glenn didn't announce his quarterback before the Cleveland Browns game, it ended up being Fields. The Jets are on a short week, and it would be shocking to see a change happen, especially after two straight wins.
Expect to see Fields on the field against the New England Patriots, but ESPN's Dan Graziano reported that Tyrod Taylor may not be far from playing if things don't go well.
"As for the Jets, they're 2-0 since rookie head coach Aaron Glenn decided not to reveal the identity of his starting quarterback each week, so don't expect him to change that now," Graziano said. "Everything I've been told this week indicates that Justin Fields -- who has started both of those games -- will get another start Thursday night against the Patriots because the team wouldn't want to make such a big change on a short week. But Tyrod Taylor, who was in line to start Week 8 before a knee injury knocked him out and gave Fields another chance, is healthy now and could get into the game Thursday if Fields starts and struggles again. Then, with extra time before their Week 12 game in Baltimore, the Jets could make the move to Taylor.
The Jets shouldn't move on from Justin Fields
"New York thinks Taylor would help evolve the downfield passing game a bit, which isn't saying much. Fields threw for 54 yards Sunday, and 42 of those came on a screen pass that Breece Hall took for a touchdown. That 54 number is only the fourth-lowest single-game passing yardage total of the season for Fields, who played well in Week 10 against the Bengals defense but hasn't consistently shown what the Jets hoped he would. With top wideout Garrett Wilson injured and another tough defense on tap this week, it's starting to look like last-chance time for Fields."
Arguably, rolling with Fields is the best option for New York at this time. The Jets have a two-game winning streak and he has the rushing upside that Taylor does not have. At the end of the day, neither seem to be the long-term option for New York. But, Fields is just 26 years old and after signing him to a two-year deal, there's at least a chance that New York can still unlock something in him.
We've seen quarterbacks bloom late around the league, like Daniel Jones and Sam Darnold. The Jets shouldn't give up on Fields yet.
