Jets Met With Explosive Edge After 14.5-Sack Season

There's a lot of elite defensive talent at the top of the 2026 National Football League Draft class and edge rusher David Bailey confirmed on Wednesday that he has met with the New York Jets.

"Yeah, I have met with the Jets," Bailey said. "That was my last formal meeting yesterday. It was a good meeting. Similar to the rest of them."

David Bailey confirms meeting with Jets! pic.twitter.com/4ry20h8YRF — uSTADIUM (@uSTADIUM) February 25, 2026

The Jets need to fix the pass rush

Texas Tech's David Bailey looks to the sideline during the Big 12 Conference championship football game, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2025, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

When the Jets are on the clock with the No. 2 pick in the first round, they should fully be thinking defense without an elite quarterback prospect available. Fernando Mendoza is the only quarterback worth a top-three pick and it would be a pretty big shock if he doesn't end up with the Las Vegas Raiders with the No. 1 overall pick.

For the Jets, there are plenty of holes on the defensive side of the ball. The Jets need multiple pass rushers, a safety and a cornerback, to name a few. When the Jets are on the clock, the three guys they should be considering are Bailey, Arvell Reese of Ohio State and Caleb Downs of Ohio State.

Bailey is currently ranked as the No. 4 overall prospect in the draft class by ESPN, but he's the No. 1-ranked edge rusher. If the Jets want someone to specifically get after the quarterback, you can't go wrong with Bailey. He's an NFL-ready talent and is coming off an explosive season in which he racked up 14 1/2 sacks and 19 1/2 total tackles for a loss in 14 games for Texas Tech. With Bailey, you know what you're going to get. He can get after the quarterback with the best of them. Pairing him with Will McDonald IV would immediately give the Jets an explosive duo, as well.

When it comes to Reese, he's a do-it-all hybrid linebacker. He can get after the quarterback, but does other things as well, so his sack numbers may not be as high. Downs is a safety and very well could be the best overall prospect in the draft class. All in all, any of these three would fill a need. Bailey confirmed he met with the Jets and so did Reese.