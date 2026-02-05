Jets Might Not Be Done After Hiring New Offensive Coordinator

The New York Jets found their replacement for Tanner Engstrand as the team's offensive coordinator on Wednesday and it sounds like there could be more moves on the way shortly.

As reports surfaced centered around the team's search for an offensive coordinator, three names popped up when the team took the search to in-person interviews: Frank Reich, Greg Roman and Darrell Bevell. Reich landed the offensive coordinator job, but don't rule out the other two quite yet for a role in New York.

On Wednesday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport broke down the move to hire Reich and then mentioned the possibility of Roman coming in to help the running game.

Who will the Jets add next?

"The New York Jets' search for an offensive coordinator has been a winding one, including firing Tanner Engstrand several weeks after the season," Rapoport said. "Something that never ends up happening, but clearly Aaron Glenn was set on completely revamping his offensive staff. Earlier [Wednesday], he landed on a big-time offensive coordinator. You mentioned it, a familiar name. Frank Reich. The former Indianapolis Colts head coach. The former Carolina Panthers head coach, who had been filling in at Stanford over the last year.

"Taking a year after being let go by the Carolina Panthers. He's a big-time offensive play designer. He's a big-time coordinator, who has done it at every level, including having several top-five offenses. For a Jets team that is looking for consistency and developing the quarterback, this is an excellent hire for Aaron Glenn and the Jets. Greg Roman was one of the people considered for this offensive coordinator job. It's going to be interesting to see if he ends up taking a position on this staff, perhaps, run game."

That's not all, though. Connor Hughes of SNY also discussed the possibility of Roman coming in for the running game and also Bevell potentially as a quarterbacks coach.

"Now, there were two other candidates that the Jets had in-person interviews for," Hughes said. "Darrell Bevell and Greg Roman. I wouldn't totally rule those guys out yet for roles on Frank Reich's staff. Bevell was the quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator for the Dolphins a year ago. Sources around the NFL have stressed to me that Roman is among the best run game callers in the entire NFL. Could Bevell be the Jets' quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator? Could Roman have a significant role on the running game side of things? I think that's absolutely possible."

It wouldn't be the craziest concept in the world. These are three successful coaches New York brought in for the offensive coordinator job. While Reich landed the big job, finding a way to bring the other two in at their area of expertise would only give New York more stability.

