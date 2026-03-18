Jets Next Call Should Be Vikings About Jordan Addison

One trend that has emerged over the last year is the fact that New York Jets general manager Darren Mougey knows how to find value in the trade market.

All of the Jets' moves haven't been flashy, but New York has consistently added value to the franchise through the trade market. In the last year alone, the Jets have added guys like Jowon Briggs, Harrison Phillips, Jarvis Brownlee Jr., Geno Smith, Minkah Fitzpatrick and T'Vondre Sweat, to name a few. Plus, the Jets traded Sauce Gardner away for two first-round picks and Quinnen Williams for a first- and a second-round pick. Massive value.

So far this offseason, the Jets have done a good job both in free agency, and the trade market. New York has put a specific focus on shoring up the defense and has done so with the additions of Fitzpatrick and Sweat, as well as the signings of guys like Joseph Ossai, Demario Davis and Nahshon Wright. There's still work to do on the defensive side of the ball, like another high-end pass rusher. But another hole New York has is in the wide receiver room right now behind Garrett Wilson.

New York should call Minnesota

Nov 16, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison (3) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Adonai Mitchell, another trade pickup, showed that he can get open at an elite level after being acquired by the Jets, but New York needs more. Right now, Wilson and Mitchell are New York's top two receivers with Isaiah Williams at No. 3. A significant piece needs to be added. With the Jets having as much success as they have had in the trade market, one team New York should look at is the Minnesota Vikings and specifically wide receiver Jordan Addison. The 24-year-old playmaker has been the subject of a bit of trade speculation this offseason, although there is no guarantee that he will be moved.

Addison has had some issues off the field. He's under contract for the 2026 season with a cap hit just over $4.3 million. Then, he has a fifth-year rookie option on his deal worth $18 million for the 2027 season, if it is picked up. Right now, the Vikings have just over $5.8 million in salary cap space, which is among the lowest in the league.

If the Vikings are willing to talk, Addison would be the exact type of playmaker to add to this offense. He's young and explosive and would be a great complement to Wilson. Addison burst onto the scene as a rookie in 2023 with 70 catches for 911 yards and 10 touchdowns. In 2024, he had 63 catches for 875 yards and nine touchdowns. In 2025, he was only able to play in 14 games and finished the season with 42 catches for 610 yards and three touchdowns.

The production from those three seasons would be better than what New York has behind Wilson right now. Plus, with the fifth-year rookie option, the Jets would have the option of having two seasons of control.

Again, there have been rumors out there about Addison's future, but that doesn't necessarily mean the Vikings are actually going to trade him. If they are interested, New York should be a team at the front of the line.