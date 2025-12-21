Jets' Quarterback Plan For Saints Game Revealed

The New York Jets will face off against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday and we now know who reportedly will be the backup quarterback to rookie Brady Cook.

It has been a question throughout the week who would be the backup between Justin Fields and Tyrod Taylor. Fields missed the last two games due to a knee injury. Taylor missed last week with a groin injury. He played against the Miami Dolphins the week before, but exited with the groin injury opening the door for Cook.

Fields and Taylor returned to the practice field this week. They were both limited participants on Wednesday and Thursday. Fields was designated with his knee injury, whereas Taylor was listed with his groin injury, plus a knee injury. While this is the case, Taylor was a full participant in practice on Friday, while Fields was limited.

The veteran will be the backup

New York Jets quarterback Tyrod Taylor (2) scrambles with the ball during a week 14 football game between the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025. | Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On Saturday night, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Taylor is expected to be the backup on Sunday against New Orleans.

"Jets QB Tyrod Taylor, questionable with groin and knee injuries, is expected to be the backup QB to Brady Cook on Sunday, source said," Rapoport wrote on X. "Justin Fields (knee) is not quite ready."

On Friday, Fields spoke to the media and said he isn't 100 percent right now.

"I’m all right — it’s not 100 percent but it’s getting there,” Fields said on his knee. “I’m trying to get treatment on it, and then I stopped playing and the problem didn’t resolve. When you are not playing as much, not getting in the games, you expect stuff to clean up. But it just didn’t happen, so I just got imaging on it, they found something and now we’re at this point.”

Because of this, it's not shocking to hear that Taylor is expected to be the backup behind the rookie. Cook will get make second start in the NFL and Taylor has been a capable backup. One question that remains now is have we seen Fields' final snap as a member of the Jets?

