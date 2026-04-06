Jets' No. 2 Pick Options Expand Beyond Arvell Reese, David Bailey

Who are the New York Jets going to select with the No. 2 pick in the first round of the upcoming 2026 National Football League Draft?

If you have been following along with the Jets throughout the offseason, the two most prominent names that have been attached to New York have been Arvell Reese of Ohio State and David Bailey of Texas Tech. As the draft has inched closer and closer, this fact hasn't changed. With each passing day, more is said about both Reese and Bailey, with the Ohio State star looking like the favorite.

ESPN's Rich Cimini threw another name out there for the fanbase to watch: Sonny Styles, also of Ohio State. Cimini specifically said not to "rule out" Styles.

The Jets have a decision to make with the No. 2 pick

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles (LB25) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In a column on Sunday, he added a bit more fuel to the idea by saying that Styles does "figure to draw consideration" at No. 2, along with Bailey and Reese.

"Texas Tech edge rusher David Bailey and Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles also figure to draw consideration at No. 2 overall," Cimini wrote. "Bailey was highly productive (FBS-leading 14.5 sacks), but he was essentially a one-position player with some questions about his run-stopping ability.

"Styles was predominately an off-ball linebacker, but he has speed (4.46) for a player his size (6-5, 244), which is why some scouts believe he'd be as versatile as Reese on the NFL level. Truth be told, he may have been better than Reese on a down-to-down basis at Ohio State."

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Styles already has had a top-30 visit with the Jets, along with the Dallas Cowboys.

In 2025, Styles played in 14 games for Ohio State and had 82 total tackles, one sack, one interception, three passes defended and one forced fumble. In 2024, he had six sacks and 100 total tackles in 16 games played for the Buckeyes.

Styles has been viewed as an elite prospect heading into the 2026 NFL Draft for a while now, but his performance at the combine significantly boosted his stock. He ran a 4.46 40-yard dash with a vertical jump of 43.5’'. For the Jets, they need pass rushers and Styles fits that description, like Reese and Bailey. For Styles, he scored as the No. 1 linebacker in the draft class at the combine, per his official combine profile from NFL.com.

Arguably, the Jets should simply roll with Reese at No. 2 and not get cute. But, Styles is a very good prospect himself. If New York were to trade down, arguably he should then be considered.