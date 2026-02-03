Jets OC Search Heats Up With Notable Omission

The New York Jets' search for a new offensive coordinator took a turn on Monday.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler was the first to break the news about the offensive coordinator finalists expected to come to town for an in-person interview throughout the week. Fowler reported that Greg Roman would be one of them and noted that there would be three.

"Former Chargers OC Greg Roman will be part of the Jets’ in-person interviews for an offensive coordinator early next week, per sources," Fowler wrote. "New York interviewed five candidates virtually and will whittle that list down to three for in-persons. Roman is one."

The Jets' OC search is heating up

May 27, 2025; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Greg Roman during organized team activities at The Bolt. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

NFL insider Josina Anderson reported that Darrell Bevell would be another finalist for the job. After all of the rumors dating back to even before the Jets moved on from Tanner Engstrand, Frank Reich has been the assumed third finalist. One thing that was a bit surprising, though, was the fact that the Jets officially announced on Monday that they held the in-person interviews with Roman and Bevell, but no mention of Reich.

"The Jets have completed in-person interviews with Darrell Bevell and Greg Roman for their offensive coordinator position," Jets team reporter Eric Allen wrote. "Bevell, 56, spent the past four seasons in Miami as the Dolphins' QB coach and passing game coordinator. He was the Jacksonville Jaguars' offensive coordinator in 2021 before taking over interim head coach duties for J-Ville's final four games. He also was the offensive coordinator in Detroit in 2019-20 before handling the reins as interim HC for the Lions' final five games in 2020. ...

"Roman, 53, has served as NFL offensive coordinator for 12 of the past 14 seasons with four teams -- Los Angeles Chargers (2024-25), Baltimore Ravens (2019-22), Buffalo Bills (2015-16) and San Francisco 49ers (2011-14). A starting offensive lineman at John Carroll, Roman got his start in coaching in 1995 as the Carolina Panthers' strength and conditioning assistant and defensive quality control coach."

Now, there's still time left and the team hasn't made a decision. Reich quickly emerged as the early favorite for the job, but the chatter has gone a bit quiet. In comparison, Wink Martindale was heavily viewed as the favorite for the defensive coordinator job and then, all of a sudden, he wasn't and the Jets went in a different direction. Now, we wait to see if the Jets announce an in-person interview with Reich next.

