Jets OC Favorite Emerges After 'Messy' Week

The New York Jets have not filled the open offensive coordinator job yet, but it sounds like that decision could be coming in the very near future.

On Friday, The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt joined "Evan & Tiki" on WFAN Sports Radio and reported that the "sense" he has gotten is that Frank Reich will "ultimately" land the team's offensive coordinator job.

"It's been pretty messy," Rosenblatt said. "It seems like the plan has changed over the last week or two. And, I would say, I still get the sense that Frank Reich will ultimately be their offensive coordinator. It hasn't happened yet and so until it does, you can't assume anything. But I do think he was a guy they had at the top of their list.

Sep 13, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal head coach Frank Reich stands on the field before the game against the Boston College Eagles at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

"He's a guy Aaron Glenn played with way back in the day and he feels like he can give him the keys to the offense and make him the head coach of the offense. So, Aaron Glenn calls plays on defense and focuses on that side of the ball. That's the sense I get. Frank Reich comes in and he probably brings in some of his own people, I imagine, in terms of position coaches. Then you roll with a coach who is 65 and who from everything I have heard was considering retirement. So, take with that what you will."

SNY's Connor Hughes also has reported that the Jets are "fully committed" to making Reich the next offensive coordinator.

"The Jets are fully committed in trying to make Frank Reich their next offensive coordinator. He is going to be I'm told the head coach of the offense with Glenn having a much larger say on defense," Hughes reported.

It sounds like all of the signs are pointing towards Reich as the next guy, but as we've already seen this offseason, we have to wait until pen is put to paper. Wink Martindale was viewed as the favorite for the defensive coordinator job and then all of a sudden he wasn't. So, keep an eye on Reich, but the Jets have had a wild offseason so far so nothing can be guaranteed.

