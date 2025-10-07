Ex-Jets Fan Favorite QB Quietly Cut By Bengals
Former New York Jets fan favorite quarterback Mike White was released cut from the Cincinnati Bengals' practice squad.
White, 30, spent two years with the Jets, where he earned his only seven NFL starts. He went 2-5 with 2,145 yards and eight touchdowns in his time with the Jets. White also threw 12 interceptions. But he captured the hearts of Jets fans and quickly became a fan favorite in New York.
NewsWeek's James Brizuela recently suggested the Bengals' decision to cut White from the practice squad could indicate a bigger move coming.
"Per multiple reports, the Bengals have released Mike White from their practice squad. This would normally not mean much had it been during training camp or preseason, but making a move like this right could indicate the team is searching or has found a replacement passer. The Bengals are 2-3, and if they want any chance at being playoff-ready by the time Burrow returns, there needs to be a major shakeup at the quarterback position. The AFC is loaded with talented teams, and Cincinnati is arguably one of those teams.
"The issue is not having Burrow put the team in a terrible position. Browning did have a 4-3 record when he took over for Burrow in 2023, but he is now 1-2 in his first three starts in 2025. With eight interceptions through three starts, something needs to be done. Cincinnati needs to make a major play at quarterback and the release of White could signal that they will do so before the week ends. This is speculation regarding the timing of landing a new signal caller, but releasing a quarterback is a move that can generally precede adding a new one."
Regardless of what the Bengals are going to do at quarterback, the Jets have the opportunity to sign White to their practice squad. White is familiar with the franchise and could be a solid third or fourth option at quarterback for the Jets.
If White ever ends up playing for the Jets, that would mean the season is likely all but over. Still, adding him to the practice squad could get another veteran into the mix as the Jets continue to struggle.
