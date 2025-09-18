Jets' Young TE Turning Heads, Called 'Biggest Winner' Of Week 2
The New York Jets turned a lot of heads in Week 1. With the addition of head coach Aaron Glenn and quarterback Justin Fields, the Jets put together an offensive masterclass, producing 32 points in a shootout loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
But in Week 2, the Jets put together one of the worst offensive performances possible. Fields was horrendous before getting injured. The run game never got going. And Coach Glenn was completely outclassed from start to finish.
Either way, there were still a few bright spots from the game. A few players stood out and made a few plays.
Justin Fried of The Jet Press recently shared some praise for young Jets tight end Jeremy Ruckert after Ruckert caught a touchdown in the Jets' embarrassing Week 2 loss. It was the first touchdown reception of Ruckert's four-year NFL career.
Jeremy Ruckert could be a crucial red zone target going forward
"There weren't many positive takeaways from Sunday's disaster, so we're really scraping the bottom of the barrel here," Fried wrote. "But hey, Jeremy Ruckert caught his first career touchdown in garbage time — so that's something, right? It was Ruckert's only catch of the game and came against a Bills defense that had already pulled some starters, but the moment was still cool for the homegrown Long Island native who grew up bleeding green and white.
"Ruckert entered the 2025 season firmly on the roster bubble but has quietly had a solid start to the year. It was nice to see his efforts rewarded with his first career score on Sunday, even if the moment came under the worst possible circumstances."
Ruckert wasn't expected to have a huge role for the team this season, and he still hasn't received much attention, but this touchdown could be the beginning of his new role on the team: a red zone threat.
Ruckert was a big red zone threat in college, as he excelled at making contested catches. This is the kind of trait that could be used on the Jets' offense, especially with Fields sidelined due to a concussion.
Mason Taylor is expected to take over as the team's tight end of the future, but Ruckert could still carve out a role as a red zone threat going forward.
