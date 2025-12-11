Jets Rookie Brady Cook One Step Closer To NY History

It certainly seems like the New York Jets are going to roll with their third different starting quarterback on the season on Sunday when they take on the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Justin Fields and Tyrod Taylor have both started games for the Jets this season, but both are currently injured. Both of the veterans didn't participate in practice on Wednesday. ESPN's Rich Cimini shared on X on Thursday that neither Fields nor Taylor was spotted at practice on Thursday as well.

"No sign of Justin Fields or Tyrod Taylor. Breece Hall, who sat out yesterday, is in positional drills," Cimini wrote on X.

On Wednesday, Jets head coach Aaron Glenn acknowledged that Cook would be getting all of the first-team reps at practice with Fields and Taylor out. With Taylor and Fields not seen at practice on Thursday, that is yet another step in Cook's direction. He got into the action last week against the Miami Dolphins after Taylor exited with his groin injury. Cimini noted on Thursday that if Cook does get the start on Sunday, it would be the first time New York has started an undrafted rookie since 1975.

It's been another long week for the Jets

Dec 7, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Brady Cook (4) passes the ball against the Miami Dolphins during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

"The New York Jets' quarterback situation is so dire that they might be forced into something they haven't done in a half-century," Cimini wrote. "Start an undrafted rookie. With Tyrod Taylor (groin) and Justin Fields (knee) nursing injuries, rookie Brady Cook is trending toward his first NFL start. Coach Aaron Glenn, who tends to keep things close to the vest, hasn't announced his plans for Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars (9-4) at EverBank Stadium.

"Taylor, injured Sunday, is considered a long shot to play. Fields, benched three weeks ago, hasn't practiced since last Thursday because of what Glenn described as "soreness." That leaves Cook, a three-year starter at Missouri who signed a free agent contract with the Jets after the 2025 draft.

"The last time the Jets rolled out an undrafted rookie as their starting quarterback? It was Dec. 15, 1975, when J.J. Jones started for the injured Joe Namath, who wound up playing anyway."

Isn't that something? It's been a wild season for New York so far and this is yet another example.

More NFL: Jets Rookie Impressing With Shot At First NFL Start