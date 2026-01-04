Jets On Verge Of Unwanted NFL History Entering Bills Finale

The New York Jets are one game away from a nearly-unbreakable National Football League record.

New York has played 16 games so far this season and hasn't recorded an interception. That's not a typo. And no, that is not common. ESPN's Adam Schefter pointed out that if the Jets don't haul in an interception on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills, they will become the first team in league history to go an entire season without an interception since it became a recorded statistic in 1933.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

"Since the NFL started recording interceptions in 1933, no team ever has finished a season without an interception. The Jets would be the first if they do not get an interception today at Buffalo," Schefter wrote.

The Jets haven't hauled in an interception

Dec 21, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn during warm ups before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

First off, no team since 1933 has gone an entire season without recording an interception. Whether that was with a 12-game, 14-game, 16-game, or now 17-game schedule. If the Jets don't get an interception on Sunday, they will be the first team to go an entire season without an interception.

In the process, this would be a record that also cannot be topped unless the schedule eventually moves to an 18-game schedule. A team could always tie the Jets, but no need could go longer in an individual season without an interception than the Jets if they don't haul one in on Sunday.

What an odd stat, huh? It just goes to show how unlucky the season has been for the Jets. New York entered the campaign not expected to be contenders, but with high hopes after transitioning the coaching staff and front office. The Jets are loaded with young talent, but things just haven't worked out for the franchise.

It's been a brutal run this season. The story of Sunday will be whether the Jets can snap the interception-less streak and where the team will fall in the 2026 NFL Draft. Right now, the Jets would have the No. 3 pick, but that could change depending on how Week 18 goes.

More NFL: Jets Insider Drops Justin Fields News Before Season Finale