Jets Plan To Address Justin Fields Injury Concern
The New York Jets aren't sure who will be under center yet Week 3 when they take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
It's going to be tough matchup. Tampa Bay is 2-0 on the season so far and is in first place in the NFC South right now. What makes things even more difficult for the Jets is the fact that Justin Fields isn't certain for the matchup right now. Fields is dealing with a concussion right now.
So, what will the Jets do? Head coach Aaron Glenn noted that right now the Jets are preparing plans for both Fields and and Tyrod Taylor, as shared by ESPN's Rich Cimini.
What are the Jets going to do?
"With quarterback Justin Fields in the NFL's concussion protocol, the New York Jets are preparing for the possibility of starting Tyrod Taylor on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers," Cimini said. "Because of the uncertainty, the Jets will create plans for both quarterbacks, according to coach Aaron Glenn.
"'We have to get more information so we can be more pinpointed on that, but we do have to look at it that way,' Glenn said Monday morning. 'If Justin can't play, then Tyrod would be the guy, and we'd build a plan that's suitable for him.' Fields was injured early in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 30-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills, when defensive end Joey Bosa beat rookie tight end Mason Taylor with an outside rush and hit Fields from the front side. The back of his helmet slammed the turf, and he left the game."
Taylor relieved Fields on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills and was solid in a small sample size. He went 7-for-11 passing for 56 yards and one touchdown. This was at the end of the game, but was at least a positive takeaway from a very rough game overall. Taylor fortunately is one of the top backup quarterbacks in football. If Fields isn't able to get through the NFL's concussion protocol, expect Taylor against the Buccaneers.
