Joe Burrow Injury Fallout: Bengals Sign 2, Including Ex-Jets QB
One former New York Jets fan-favorite is getting another opportunity: with the Cincinnati Bengals.
Cincinnati has had a rough week and it's only Tuesday. On Sunday, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow hurt his toe and later was diagnosed with turf toe. But, it wasn't just a light case. In fact, The Athletic's Dianna Russini and Paul Dehner Jr. reported that he could miss up to three months after surgery.
The former Jets quarterback is going to Cincinnati
"Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will undergo surgery for a turf toe injury, coach Zac Taylor confirmed in a news conference on Monday," Russini and Dehner said. "League sources told The Athletic that Burrow is expected to miss at least three months. 'We are working through the details and timelines. We will go through the week and get all the information we can,' Taylor said. Burrow left Sunday’s 31-27 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in the second quarter and did not return. After the game, he passed through the locker room in a walking boot with crutches.
"In Burrow’s absence, backup Jake Browning led the Bengals to a come-from-behind victory over the Jags, completing 21 of 32 passes for 241 yards and two passing touchdowns. His 1-yard QB sneak sealed the win with 18 seconds remaining."
In the aftermath of the loss of Burrow, the Bengals now reportedly are signing former Jets quarterback Mike White to the practice squad, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
"With Joe Burrow sidelined a minimum of three months, the Bengals are signing former Packers QB Sean Clifford to their practice squad, per source," Schefter said. "Bengals also are signing QB Mike White to their practice squad, per source. So both White and Sean Clifford added to Cincinnati’s practice squad."
Jets fans will remember White from his stint with the team in 2021 and 2022. He put up some wild passing numbers, including a 369-yard explosion against the Minnesota Vikings in 2022. He started seven games for Jets and then has had stints with the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills since.
