Jets May Already Have Sauce Gardner's Replacement In New York
The New York Jets have been one of the worst teams in the league all season and it seems like they're going to be closer to landing the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft than they will be to finishing the season at .500 or above.
At the trade deadline, the Jets opted to shock the entire NFL world by making a few huge trades. After trading cornerback Michael Carter II earlier in the month of October, the Jets opted to trade Sauce Gardner to the Indianapolis Colts and Quinnen Williams to the Dallas Cowboys at the deadline.
The Jets are clearly leaning harder into their rebuild than anybody seemed to believe they would. These two big trades likely set the team back an additional year or two, but it sets their future up quite a bit as they added a slew of draft picks. But the Jets need to fill the massive voids left in their lineup by these two star defenders.
Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox recently suggested rookie cornerback Azareye'h Thomas could be the Jets' biggest breakout player down the final stretch of this season.
Jets CB Azareye'h Thomas could be a star in the making
"The New York Jets are planning for their future, as evidenced by their deadline trades of Quinnen Williams and Sauce Gardner. With the latter now with the Colts, New York needs someone new to become a difference-maker in the secondary," Knox wrote. "Azareye'h Thomas has a chance to be that guy. The rookie out of Florida State has started each of the Jets' past two games and logged a pass deflection in three straight games."
Thomas didn't seem like he was going to get a lot of playing time this season as the Jets had Gardner, Brandon Stephens, Carter, and swung a trade for Jarvis Brownlee. But after trading Carter and Gardner, Thomas is being trusted in a much bigger role.
Thomas has all the traits of a potential star. He's quick and athletic with solid coverage skills. He's likely going to be trusted in a starting role down the stretch. The Jets should quickly be able to find out if he's going to stick in the starting lineup long term. From what we've seen, Thomas has star written all over him.
More NFL: Jets Lose Key Starter For Week 11; 3 Starters Missing From Practice