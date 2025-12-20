Jets' Practice Squad Elevation Could Lead Way For Roster Addition

The New York Jets are sticking with the status quo for their matchup with the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

Tre Brown was elevated from the practice squad on Saturday, marking the third consecutive week that the veteran cornerback will be active after making an odd journey around the NFL throughout 2025.

Brown, 28, was signed to the practice squad on Nov. 11 -- which came after he spent five weeks with the Los Angeles Rams before being released on Oct. 28, which in turn came after he was released from injured reserve with an injury settlement by the San Francisco 49ers on Sept. 1. Brown spent his first four seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, who originally drafted him with a fourth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

New York will not be able to elevate the veteran again this season, which could very well lead to some roster shuffling next week.

The Jets could elect to sign cornerback Tre Brown

Dec 7, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn looks on before the game against the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Brown has mostly been relegated to special teams duty during his prior elevations (eight total snaps), but there might be a spot for him on the active roster as the club continues to navigate injuries at cornerback.

The Jets placed rookie cornerback Azareye'h Thomas on injured reserve last Saturday, leaving them with plenty of questions at the position moving forward.

New York head coach Aaron Glenn, partly inspired by Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers and partly inspired by his club's lack of depth at the cornerback position, even joked that he might come out of retirement and suit up.

"I think it's a huge announcement that you guys should hear," Glenn said. "At 53 years old, I'll be making a comeback. I'll be getting ready to play in a couple of weeks against (New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs) and against (Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir)."

Brandon Stephens, Jordan Clark, Ja'Sir Taylor, and Qwan'tez Stiggers are the only healthy options at the position currently, so someone will need to continue to be added to the roster on a week-to-week basis if they don't make any full time additions. Brown getting that promotion would fix those problems before they evenb occur, so don't be surprised if we hear about it at some point over the course of the week between matchups with the Saints and Patriots.

It's either that, or they play a very dangerous game in order to split even further down the standings -- which might not be so bad.