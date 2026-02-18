Jets Predicted to Lose Breece Hall to AFC Dynasty in Free Agency

The New York Jets have a few big moves they need to make this offseason, but most of their worry revolves around the upcoming NFL draft. The Jets hold two picks in the first round of the draft and they can't afford to miss with either one.

But the Jets have other storylines to watch, too. Breece Hall, Alijah Vera-Tucker, and Quincy Williams are all free agents, but it's Hall that is the most concerning player to lose. He's a franchise running back with the potential to be even better over the coming years. But the Jets will need to pay up if they want to retain him.

USA Today's Ayrton Ostly recently predicted Hall would bolt from the Jets and sign a deal with the Kansas City Chiefs this offseason. Hall would join Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid as a piece of the AFC's biggest dynasty since the New England Patriots with Tom Brady.

Breece Hall is the perfect free agent target for the Chiefs

East Rutherford, NJ October 1, 2023 Drue Tranquill of the Chiefs misses Breece Hall of the Jets as he runs the ball in the second half. The New York Jets host the Kansas City Chiefs at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ on October 1, 2023. | Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

"Kansas City struggled to consistently run the ball in 2025. Isiah Pacheco and the rest of the veterans at the position didn't provide the pop out of the backfield to complement a passing game equally lacking consistent explosiveness," Ostly wrote. "Hall has the athleticism to upgrade the running back room in Kansas City. Yes, the Chiefs have a top-10 pick for the first time in nearly a decade but they could use that premium asset on other needs. Instead, they use free agency to add to the position with Hall."

Hall would fit perfectly with the Chiefs, even if Mahomes isn't back from injury this season. Considering Hall is only 24 years old, he will have plenty of prime years left when Mahomes is healthy and back on the field.

Adding a consistent running back with the ability to catch the ball out of the backfield would be a huge step in the right direction for the Chiefs. Their current running back tandem didn't get going very much last season.

Hall is likely headed for around $12 million a year, which is a price both the Chiefs and Jets could afford. Only time will tell where he lands.

