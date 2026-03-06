Jets Predicted to Land Versatile Superstar to Bolster Defense

The New York Jets are in full rebuild mode right now and they're likely going to take some big steps toward improving the team this offseason. After trading Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams at the trade deadline last season, the Jets have four selections in the first two rounds of this NFL draft. They also have three selections in the first round of next year's draft.

While New York has all of these draft picks, it can't afford to miss with any of them. The Jets need to add multiple stars to push the team in the right direction.

Jets insider Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic recently put together a full seven round mock draft for the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft. With the No. 2 pick in the draft, Rosenblatt didn't get cute with his projection as he predicted the Jets would land

Avrell Reese's versatility is a huge plus for the Jets

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa (61) blocks Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Arvell Reese (8) during the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

"No change here. Reese was, as expected, highly impressive in drills at the NFL Combine and tested well, too," Rosenblatt wrote. "He has given no reason to think the Jets shouldn’t draft him at No. 2. The only reason they wouldn’t would be if they view Texas Tech’s David Bailey as the surer thing at edge rusher, which they very well could, considering Bailey’s college production (14.5 sacks) compared to Reese, who only had 6.5 sacks last year.

"Bailey tested well, too, but Reese’s ceiling is viewed as higher — Micah Parsons territory if everything works out. His ability to play both linebacker and edge rusher in what should be predominantly a 3-4 defense doesn’t hurt either."

Reese is the perfect fit for the Jets for a few reasons. After the Jets traded Jermaine Johnson to the Tennessee Titans, they opened a big roster void at edge rusher. Reese would fill that role.

Head coach Aaron Glenn has also been vocal about wanting to use multiple fronts with the Jets' new defense. That's where Reese's versatility comes into play.

Reese has lined up all over the field during his time with the Buckeyes. He plays well off the edge with speed and strength to compete against top offensive tackles. He's also lined up in the middle of the field as an off-ball linebacker. The young phenom exceled in the quarterback spy role, too.

As a result, he could move all over the field in the same way a younger Micah Parsons was used. This is seemingly the dream addition for Glenn's new defense.