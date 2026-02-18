NFL Mock Trade: Lions Land Jets Pro Bowler in 'Dream Scenario'
The New York Jets shocked the football world last season when they opted to trade Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams at the trade deadline for a slew of draft capital.
The Jets seemingly committed to their rebuild with these two moves. But they might not be done subtracting from the roster just yet. New York could be eyeing another trade or two this offseason.
Bleacher Report's Moe Moton recently suggested the Detroit Lions' dream trade scenario would be trading for Jets edge rusher Jermaine Johnson. Johnson was mixed up in a lot of trade rumors at the trade deadline last season, too.
Lions make a lot of sense as a landing spot for Jermaine Johnson
"Before the 2025 trade deadline, the New York Jets dealt cornerback Sauce Gardner and defensive tackle Quinnen Williams to the Indianapolis Colts and Dallas Cowboys, respectively," Moton wrote. "According to SNY's Connor Hughes, they turned down offers that included a second-rounder for Jermaine Johnson. Ahead of a draft that features a deep group of pass-rushers, the Jets may be more willing to trade Johnson. He's entering the final year of his rookie deal, which will cost $13.4 million against the salary cap.
"Also, in 2024, Johnson tore his Achilles and missed 15 games. Last season, he played in 14 contests, logging three sacks, 13 pressures, and five tackles for loss. Because of those modest numbers, the Jets could make him available on the trade block. If so, Detroit may be able to acquire him."
Johnson only makes sense as a trade candidate if the Jets can get the return they're looking for, which likely includes a second-round pick. This seems unlikely to come to fruition, but the Lions remain one of the best fits for him.
The Lions would have one of the better edge rush duos in football if they added Johnson opposite of Aidan Hutchinson. While Johnson struggled on the stat sheet this season, injuries and inconsistent playing time hurt his stock. When he's fully healthy, he's a force on the defensive line.
The Lions might not be willing to give up a second-round pick, but they'd almost certainly be interested in bringing Johnson in this offseason.
Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "New York Jets On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org