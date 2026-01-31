Jets Can't Afford to Miss Out on Generational NFL Draft Star
The New York Jets have the No. 2 overall pick in the upcoming NFL draft, while also holding the Indianapolis Colts' first round pick from the Sauce Gardner trade.
There are a lot of holes on the Jets roster, including at quarterback, so they can't afford to miss with these two selections. At quarterback, there aren't any options at No. 2 overall. Fernando Mendoza is expected to go off the board at No. 1, which leaves Ty Simpson as the next best quarterback option.
Assuming the Jets pass on Simpson and target a different position, they will have plenty of options to choose from, but it seems likely they end up with a defensive star at this selection.
NFL.com's Eric Edholm recently put together a mock draft for the 2026 NFL Draft. With the No. 2 pick, Edholm predicted the Jets would select Ohio State Buckeyes edge rusher Arvell Reese. Reese is the most popular name connected to the Jets at pick No. 2.
Arvell Reese has superstar potential and the Jets can't miss on him
"Reese is far from a finished product, and there will be pressure on the Jets to weaponize him early, but if they’re patient, he could become a forceful pressure player and eventual game-changer," Edholm wrote.
Reese is one of the few players in the draft class with true superstar potential. He's an incredible athlete with impressive size and strength. Often times, he was able to beat opposing offensive linemen with bull rush moves and brute strength.
But he was also athletic enough to play the quarterback spy role as well as any player in college football. Reese's closing speed was something to behold at Ohio State.
He's far from a finished product, so there's quite a bit of risk involved with this idea, but it still seems like the correct pick for the Jets. If he pans out and reaches his full potential, it wouldn't be surprising to see him anchor the Jets defense for years to come.
