Jets Predicted To Re-Sign $12 Million Veteran After 2-Year Stint

The New York Jets don't have a lot to be excited about with their roster right now, especially considering the disaster they have in the quarterback room.

But they have a lot of draft capital, which should keep their hopes up.

Beyond the draft picks, the Jets should be fairly excited about their offensive line. Their unit stayed healthy and consistent up front for the entire course of the season and most of the unit is under contract next season.

SNY's Lucas Hutcherson predicted the Jets would retain offensive guard John Simpson in free agency this offseason. Simpson was a crucial piece of their offensive line last season.

Re-signing John Simpson would make sense for the Jets

Oct 26, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; New York Jets guard John Simpson (76) and guard Xavier Newman (65) walks off the court after winning the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

"The Jets were fortunate enough to have all five offensive linemen start all 17 games in 2025, though they were without Vera-Tucker, who missed the entire season. Four of those linemen are already under contract for 2026, with the only one hitting the open market being left guard John Simpson," Hutcherson wrote. "While Simpson was less consistent this season than he was in his first season as a Jet, he has expressed a desire to return. For the sake of continuity, that’s a move that would make sense. It probably wouldn’t break the bank, either.

"With that said, there could still be some competition for starting roles, in much the same way as Joe Tippmann and Josh Myers competed for the starting center spot in camp this season, before the Vera-Tucker injury forced New York’s hand"

Simpson isn't bound to be too expensive in free agency. The Jets should be able to afford him on a one or two-year deal in the coming months and it would bolster the unit for the next quarterback.

Simpson has been consistent during him time in the NFL. For the last two years with the Jets, he's been a staple up front. Though they have plenty of young talent, they can't afford to lose a consistent veteran like Simpson, especially considering he's bound to sign for less than $10 million a year.

