Jets Predicted To Replace Justin Fields With Unexpected Successor
The New York Jets opted to take a big risk in the offseason by cutting ties with Aaron Rodgers and signing Justin Fields to replace him.
Fields has been solid for the Jets, but New York is the only winless team in football. If they continue to struggle at this rate, the Jets might need to look for a quarterback change in the offseason. Still, some argue that Fields has played well enough to earn more opportunities with the team. The final 10 or 12 weeks of the season will likely be a bit of a tryout for the young quarterback.
If he can turn his play up a notch, he'll earn another year as the Jets quarterback. If he can't, the Jets will likely draft one in the first round.
Ryan Wilson of CBS Sports recently put together a mock draft for the 2026 NFL Draft and predicted the Jets would land Oregon quarterback Dante Moore with the No. 1 pick in the draft.
Jets predicted to draft Oregon QB Dante Moore in the 2026 NFL Draft
"Dante Moore is a composed, confident pocket passer who thrives under pressure, consistently working through progressions and delivering accurate, tight-window throws with anticipation," Wilson wrote. "He's highly effective when moving the launch point, showing the arm strength and touch to attack every level of the field -- often off-platform. While not a true dual-threat, Moore's poise, vision and athleticism allow him to extend plays and create when protection breaks down, and he repeatedly shows up in big moments. "
At this point in the season, the Jets have the No. 1 projected pick, as they're the only winless team. If this continues at this rate, the Jets will likely be looking for a quarterback.
Moore has burst on the scene with the Oregon Ducks this year. He's looked very good at times. His ability to make plays is among the best in the country. Still, there is a lot more time in the season for Moore to either boost or tank his draft stock. The Jets' first round pick will likely be determined by the next two months of football.
