Jets' Garrett Wilson Makes Patrick Surtain II Admission Ahead Of Week 6
The New York Jets traveled to London for their Week 6 matchup with the Denver Broncos. While the trip is long and grueling, the players are seemingly enjoying themselves in the build up to the big game.
But at the end of the week, they're matching up with a very talented Broncos team that has a lot of talent all over the field. But the Broncos specifically stand out on defense.
Their defense, led by reigning Defensive Player of the Year Patrick Surtain II, has been incredible this year. They're seemingly getting better as the weeks go by, too.
Garrett Wilson shares high praise for Patrick Surtain II
Heading into the game, the biggest one on one matchup to watch is going to be Surtain against top Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson. Wilson has been one of the best wide receivers in football, but he has a lot of praise for Surtain.
"I think he's a great, great player, man. Every time I get reps against him, for me, it's like a game within the game. And the number one thing I respect about his game is just his feet, man," Wilson said when talking about the upcoming matchup with Surtain. "He truly trusts his feet. I would say it's just rare that you see that nowadays. I would say that the way people teach nowadays is how to get away with cheating in a way. No, this dude's playing defense.
"Like, it's really, really special to see. So with that, you know, I feel comfortable going against DBs like that. I've always embraced the challenge. But, man, he's really good, and I'm excited, man. I hope I can, you know, get the best of him sometimes this weekend. I'm excited.
This matchup is certainly going to be fun to watch.
Wilson is on pace for the best season of his career while Surtain is still improving after his Defensive Player of the Year campaign.
The Jets will likely try to scheme Surtain off of Wilson, but given the Jets' lack of wide receiver depth, it wouldn't be surprising to see Surtain shadow him all game long.
More NFL: Jets Veteran Leader Makes Blunt Statement About New York's 0-5 Start