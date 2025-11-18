Jets Predicted To Replace Sauce Gardner With 20-Year-Old Star CB
The New York Jets opted to trade Sauce Gardner to the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for a slew of top draft picks this year.
The trade shocked the NFL world, but it created a huge hole on the Jets' defense. They need to add a new star cornerback in the coming months, potentially in the NFL Draft, if they want to put together the star defense they need.
FOX Sports' Rob Rang recently put together a mock draft for the 2026 NFL Draft. Rang projected the Jets would use their second-round pick to select Clemson cornerback Avieon Terrell next year.
Avieon Terrell could be the perfect draft target for the Jets
"Glenn may see shades of his former playmaking self at cornerback in Terrell, an undersized but scrappy nickel cornerback with a penchant for making big plays," Rang wrote. "Terrell is the younger, smaller brother of former first-round pick and current Atlanta Falcons standout corner A.J. Terrell. No wonder he plays with the chip on his shoulder of a sibling seeking to better his predecessor.
"He has intercepted three passes over his first three years at Clemson (where A.J. played as well), but has twice as many forced fumbles, a testament to his closing speed and competitiveness. For a team needing a new infusion of talent at cornerback with Gardner (and Michael Carter II) now gone, Terrell might prove a steal if his slight frame (5-foot-11, 180 pounds) left him available early in the second round."
The Jets need to replace Gardner, but it's not going to be easy. There aren't any top cornerbacks who could make a case to be picked in the top five by the Jets, so selecting Terrell in the second round would work perfectly.
Terrell is very talented for Clemson. He has a nose for the football and always seems to be making plays, even if it comes after the catch.
The Jets will likely look at cornerbacks as aggressively as any position in the draft. Terrell could be the perfect fit in Round 2.
