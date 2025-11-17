Jets Projected To Replace Breece Hall With Star 23-TD RB
The New York Jets are in a tough spot with running back Breece Hall right now.
Hall was a trade chip at the trade deadline because of his expiring contract, but the Jets opted against moving him as it seems like they'll attempt to re-sign him in the offseason. But there's a chance the Jets lose him in free agency and would need to replace him in the upcoming offseason.
FOX Sports' Rob Rang recently put together a mock draft for the 2026 NFL Draft. In this mock draft, Rang projected the Jets would use the No. 30 pick to select Miami running back Mark Fletcher. The Jets acquired the No. 30 pick from the Indianapolis Colts in the trade for Sauce Gardner.
Jets linked to RB Mark Fletcher in 2026 NFL Draft
"While the focus is understandably dedicated to the Jets’ looming decision at quarterback, it seems nearly as likely that the club will also be seeking a new running back, with Breece Hall in the midst of the final year of his rookie contract," Rang wrote. "Hall is a talented back — and is still just 24 years-old — but the Jets were likely expecting multiple 1,0000-yard rushing seasons from him when they selected him No. 36 overall four years ago, and he has failed to deliver even one of them thus far.
"The 6-foot-1, 225-pound Fletcher is a bigger, burlier back than Hall and might offer more of the grit between the tackles Glenn and Engstrand were accustomed to with the Detroit Lions."
The Jets will likely make a big effort to retain Hall this offseason. That's seemingly the reason they opted to hold onto him at the trade deadline.
But if they can't retain him, drafting a running back like Fletcher would make a lot of sense. Fletcher has a nose for the end zone, as he's scored 23 touchdowns over three seasons. He's scored nine times already this year.
He's averaging over five yards per carry this season. There's a chance he plays himself into the first round and the Jets could be the perfect fit with their second pick in the first round.
