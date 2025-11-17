Jets Country

Jets Projected To Replace Breece Hall With Star 23-TD RB

The Jets might need to replace Breece Hall if he leaves in free agency...

Zach Pressnell

Nov 13, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) warms up before the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images
Nov 13, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) warms up before the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Jets are in a tough spot with running back Breece Hall right now.

Hall was a trade chip at the trade deadline because of his expiring contract, but the Jets opted against moving him as it seems like they'll attempt to re-sign him in the offseason. But there's a chance the Jets lose him in free agency and would need to replace him in the upcoming offseason.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

FOX Sports' Rob Rang recently put together a mock draft for the 2026 NFL Draft. In this mock draft, Rang projected the Jets would use the No. 30 pick to select Miami running back Mark Fletcher. The Jets acquired the No. 30 pick from the Indianapolis Colts in the trade for Sauce Gardner.

Jets linked to RB Mark Fletcher in 2026 NFL Draft

Miami running back Mark Fletche
Sep 13, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes running back Mark Fletcher Jr. (4) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the South Florida Bulls during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

"While the focus is understandably dedicated to the Jets’ looming decision at quarterback, it seems nearly as likely that the club will also be seeking a new running back, with Breece Hall in the midst of the final year of his rookie contract," Rang wrote. "Hall is a talented back — and is still just 24 years-old — but the Jets were likely expecting multiple 1,0000-yard rushing seasons from him when they selected him No. 36 overall four years ago, and he has failed to deliver even one of them thus far.

"The 6-foot-1, 225-pound Fletcher is a bigger, burlier back than Hall and might offer more of the grit between the tackles Glenn and Engstrand were accustomed to with the Detroit Lions."

The Jets will likely make a big effort to retain Hall this offseason. That's seemingly the reason they opted to hold onto him at the trade deadline.

But if they can't retain him, drafting a running back like Fletcher would make a lot of sense. Fletcher has a nose for the end zone, as he's scored 23 touchdowns over three seasons. He's scored nine times already this year.

He's averaging over five yards per carry this season. There's a chance he plays himself into the first round and the Jets could be the perfect fit with their second pick in the first round.

More NFL: Jets Make Season-Altering QB Decision As Justin Fields' Struggles Continue

Published
Zach Pressnell
ZACH PRESSNELL

Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "New York Jets On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/News